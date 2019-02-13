Planet Fitness is growing its Madison operation and filling a large vacant space that had been home to an office supply store on Verona Road.
The gym is in the process of remodeling the former Staples located between a former MC Sports store that closed 2016 and a thrift store operated by Goodwill Industries of Southcentral Wisconsin. The Staples closed in August after a 17 year run at that location near Home Depot. Staples still has a store in Monona.
For Planet Fitness, its new location, at 4538 Verona Rd., which is likely to open this spring, is slightly smaller than the 31,000-square-foot former MC Sports facility and will become the company's fourth Dane County location. The company, which advertises $10 per month memberships, also has gyms in the High Point Center at the corner of Mineral Point Road and D'Onfrio Drive on the city's Far West Side; at East Towne Mall and in Monona at South Towne Mall.
Planet Fitness has more than 1,400 locations in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.