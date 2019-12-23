Plan for Sun Prairie explosion site envisions housing, entertainment, hotel

Callies said that sentiment has been echoed by downtown business owners.

“Any time you have people who can walk to your business, there’s a better chance that they’re going to do that,” he said.

Mayor Paul Esser said that with the advent of online retailing and the big-box-heavy Prairie Lakes shopping area on the city’s southwest edge, the focus in the city’s historic downtown is less on retailing and more on living, dining and entertainment.

While the city does not own any of the land directly affected by the explosion, it would use zoning rules and tax incentives to align the area’s redevelopment with the plan. The area is included in a city tax increment financing district that is expected to expire in four or five years but could be extended, Kugler said, or the city could create a new one to replace it.

“The city’s going to need to participate in funding,” Esser said, and, while it’s not a landowner, it’s a “partner in the sense of getting things done.”