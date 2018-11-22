A Madison company that has found a niche in selling canned mixed drinks has a new offering.
Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. has debuted a Bourbon Smash that includes lemon juice, a blend of peppermint and spearmint, bourbon and cane sugar.
The drink is the second offering from the company that was founded earlier this year with the launching of a canned Moscow Mule.
"As soon as we launched, people would say 'this Moscow Mule is delicious, so what’s the next cocktail,'" Dufek said. "We couldn’t think of a better compliment to our Moscow Mule than the Bourbon Smash.”
The Bourbon Smash will be available in four packs of 200 ml cans and is scheduled to hit retailers, bars and restaurants in the Madison, Milwaukee and Fox valley areas on Dec. 3.
Dufek, who in 2015 help found Madison Cocktail Week, led the cocktail programs at both Merchant and Lucille in Madison. His products, produced and canned at Too Tall Distillery in Sun Prairie, use natural ingredients and no preservatives and are designed to replicate craft cocktails served at upscale establishments.