Pick'n Save converts 3 stores in Dane County to Metro Markets

There's a new look and name for three former Pick ’n Save grocery stores in Dane County.

Roundy's Supermarkets has announced that it has converted its stores in Shorewood Hills, Monona and one of its stores in Sun Prairie into Metro Markets.

The stores mirror that of the 58,000-square-foot Metro Market Roundy's opened in 2014 along Cottage Grove Road on the city's Far East Side. The improvements include enhanced lighting and signage; more emphasis on prepared food; expanded bakery, deli, meat and seafood departments; and the addition of cheese counters from Murray's Artisanal Cheeses, a New York City-based cheese shop.

Roundy's, a subsidiary of Kroger, opened its first Metro Market store in 2004 in downtown Milwaukee and has expanded the brand into other areas of the state, including to Stevens Point, where it converted a former Copp's store into a Metro Market in 2019. Other Metro Markets can be found in Plover, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Brookfield and Mequon, among others.

With the most recent conversions, there are now 16 Metro Markets and 90 Pick ’n Save stores in Wisconsin.