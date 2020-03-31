You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pick 'n Save holding job fairs amid jump in online ordering
0 comments

Pick 'n Save holding job fairs amid jump in online ordering

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
032820-jrnl-news-store-4 (copy)
Kevin Damask

The parent company of Madison-area grocery stores Pick 'n Save and Metro Market will be holding job fairs Wednesday to fill online ordering positions amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and "safer at home" order in Wisconsin.

Roundy's Supermarkets will hold the fairs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pick ‘n Save stores at 261 Junction Road in Madison and 2538 Ironwood Drive in Sun Prairie.

Pick 'n Save stores in Milwaukee, Brookfield, Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Pewaukee, Mt. Pleasant, Appleton, Fond du Lac and Green Bay will also be holding job fairs at the same date and time.

Grocery stores are among the essential services allowed to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak and many stores are boosting staff to keep shelves stocked and handle online ordering.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics