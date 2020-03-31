Pick 'n Save holding job fairs amid jump in online ordering

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The parent company of Madison-area grocery stores Pick 'n Save and Metro Market will be holding job fairs Wednesday to fill online ordering positions amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and "safer at home" order in Wisconsin.

Roundy's Supermarkets will hold the fairs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pick ‘n Save stores at 261 Junction Road in Madison and 2538 Ironwood Drive in Sun Prairie.

Pick 'n Save stores in Milwaukee, Brookfield, Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Pewaukee, Mt. Pleasant, Appleton, Fond du Lac and Green Bay will also be holding job fairs at the same date and time.

Grocery stores are among the essential services allowed to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak and many stores are boosting staff to keep shelves stocked and handle online ordering.

