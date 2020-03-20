Pick'n Save and Metro Markets seek 2,500 employees in major hiring push

Jobs are being lost across Wisconsin but one of the state's largest grocery companies announced Friday that is hiring 2,500 people.

Roundy's, a subsidiary of Kroger and which operates Pick'n Save and Metro Market stores, said in a news release that it needs help in all positions and levels and for all shifts at their 106 stores, that like all of the grocery companies, have been inundated by shoppers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Pick'n Save and Metro Market stores recently reduced their store hours are now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in an effort to provide more time to restock and clean and sanitize stores "as they deal with the unprecedented surge in grocery shopping experienced over the last two weeks," the release said. The company also announced "senior hours" from 6-8 a.m. each day to help support the shopping needs of the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Pick'n Save, founded in 1975, has 13 Dane County locations plus a Metro Market on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, said this week it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up. The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said spokesman Dan Bartlett. He said that the company is reaching out to industry groups in the restaurant and hospitality industry, both of which are getting slammed by lockdowns and travel bans. Meanwhile, Amazon this week announced 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders hires.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.