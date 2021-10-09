PHOTOS: In Your Business at Waiting to Exhale Events

Two years after her own battle with depression, Madison-native Latonya Jackson has launched an event business to help other women talk about mental health and other taboo topics.

The name, Waiting to Exhale Events, is a reference to the way women look forward to the opportunity to catch up with their trusted friends and finally let go of the stresses they’ve been carrying. She hopes to create a supportive network that lets women know they're not alone in their struggles.

On Oct. 2, she hosted her inaugural event, a ticketed brunch with panel discussions, pop-up shops, a meditation session and icebreakers to help attendees to get to know each other.

“For every event, I want there to be some type of breakthrough, whether that's a happy breakthrough and emotional breakthrough … so you're never leaving the room with nothing,” Jackson said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.