PHOTOS: In Your Business at Waiting to Exhale Events
top story

PHOTOS: In Your Business at Waiting to Exhale Events

Two years after her own battle with depression, Madison-native Latonya Jackson has launched an event business to help other women talk about mental health and other taboo topics.

The name, Waiting to Exhale Events, is a reference to the way women look forward to the opportunity to catch up with their trusted friends and finally let go of the stresses they’ve been carrying. She hopes to create a supportive network that lets women know they're not alone in their struggles.

On Oct. 2, she hosted her inaugural event, a ticketed brunch with panel discussions, pop-up shops, a meditation session and icebreakers to help attendees to get to know each other.

“For every event, I want there to be some type of breakthrough, whether that's a happy breakthrough and emotional breakthrough … so you're never leaving the room with nothing,” Jackson said.

A guest shops at Tamisha Binion’s pop-up shop for her business A Piece of Lovelace at the inaugural event for Waiting to Exhale Events.
Yoga and meditation instructor Keena Atkinson has her picture taken in front of a floral wall at the inaugural event for Waiting to Exhale Events.
Latonya Jackson (left) greets guests at the inaugural event for her new business venture Waiting to Exhale Events at the Goodman Community Center in Madison.
Guests visit pop-up shops at the inaugural event for Waiting to Exhale Events took place at the Goodman Community Center in Madison.
Necole Alexander of Nickey’s Southern Style Kitchen prepares to give a blessing before food is served at the inaugural event for Waiting to Exhale Events.
Latonya Jackson displays beverages on the buffet at the inaugural event for her new business venture Waiting to Exhale Events at the Goodman Community Center in Madison.
Entrepreneur and panelist Necole Alexander prepares to give a blessing before food is served at the inaugural event for Waiting to Exhale Events. 
Latonya Jackson (center) greets guests at the inaugural event for her new business venture Waiting to Exhale Events at the Goodman Community Center in Madison. The event featured pop-up shops, food and drinks, panel discussions, a group meditation and networking opportunities.
Keena Atkinson greets guests before leading a guided meditation at the inaugural event for Waiting to Exhale Events.

