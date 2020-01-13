Photos: A look back at Westgate Mall over the years
0 comments
alert top story

Photos: A look back at Westgate Mall over the years

  • 0

A company is proposing to tear down Westgate Mall and replace it with a $100 million development of housing, retail stores and restaurants. The shopping center is one of Madison's oldest. Here's a look back at it over the years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics