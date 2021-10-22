Pharma company could create 250 jobs in Dane County with $250M facility

Within the next few months, construction crews for the 108,000-square-foot space hope to break ground on the 13-acre site, located in Verona Technology Park north of the Kettle Moraine Trail.

The company's proposal includes two buildings — an 82,000-square-foot manufacturing space, along with a three-story structure meant for offices and labs.

The plans also state that there’s room for 236 parking stalls. A new pond to the west of the site would accommodate stormwater, the plans indicate.

Tiegen said the goal is to break ground before the end of the year, start construction on the manufacturing space next spring and open the building by the end of 2022 or early 2023, with manufacturing operational by 2024.

Project funding will come from “internal sources” and some potentially from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., he said, adding he hopes the deal will close in November.

But Verona city officials still have to finalize Arrowhead’s plans, as well as determine how much money the city will put into the project.