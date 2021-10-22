Pharma company could create 250 jobs in Dane County with $250M facility

A California-based pharmaceutical company, which makes genetic treatments for hard-to-treat diseases, is planning to build a manufacturing campus costing up to $250 million in Verona starting this winter.
That expansion of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals — with locations in Madison’s University Research Park on the West Side, as well as in San Diego and Pasadena, California — is expected to bring about 250 jobs to the region, said Arrowhead associate counsel Robert Tiegen.
Verona is slated to foot part of the construction bill, along with other funding sources.
The added jobs, which would include a mix of positions to be paid “five times the minimum wage," would support the company’s creation of its treatments after their development in Arrowhead labs, he said.
The publicly traded company’s 350 total employees make medicines to “silence” the genes causing diseases that are “intractable” or hard to control.
“We need to have the drugs administered to subjects across the world,” Tiegen said. “The material that needs to be manufactured for them needs to be high quality.”
Within the next few months, construction crews for the 108,000-square-foot space hope to break ground on the 13-acre site, located in Verona Technology Park north of the Kettle Moraine Trail.
The company's proposal includes two buildings — an 82,000-square-foot manufacturing space, along with a three-story structure meant for offices and labs.
The plans also state that there’s room for 236 parking stalls. A new pond to the west of the site would accommodate stormwater, the plans indicate.
Tiegen said the goal is to break ground before the end of the year, start construction on the manufacturing space next spring and open the building by the end of 2022 or early 2023, with manufacturing operational by 2024.
Project funding will come from “internal sources” and some potentially from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., he said, adding he hopes the deal will close in November.
But Verona city officials still have to finalize Arrowhead’s plans, as well as determine how much money the city will put into the project.
The Verona City Council has so far approved a certified survey map to create lots for building in the tech park — a move that typically means officials like what they see in a project proposal and that more approvals are coming.
Next on the council’s agenda is taking action on a tax funding package, said city administrator Adam Sayre, which would fund a portion of Arrowhead’s plans. Sayre said he can’t release the exact funding amount until the council approves a plan in mid-November.
The tax subsidies — known as tax increment financing, or TIF — are a tool many municipal governments use to attract business development, Sayre said.
Through the use of TIF, governments can divert future property tax income increases from a defined area toward a project like Arrowhead’s.
It helps that the tech park already has existing companies, such as pharmaceutical giant MiliporeSigma, Sayre said. Crews are also in the process of building a 161,000-square-foot Costco store in the park, as well as improving County Highways M and PB.
“It adds that cluster of those kind of high-tech companies that are choosing a location here,” Sayre said. “When you get the cluster … you get the jobs and you get people. It’s good for the community.”
“We’ve had a really good experience working through the (city council) here in Verona,” Tiegen added. “It’s the right lot and the right incentive package.”