Penzeys Spices, Great Dane and Vintage brewing closed in response to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

A popular and politically active Wisconsin retailer has closed all of its stores while one of the state's largest brewpub operators has also shuttered its Madison area operation in response to the COVID-19 cononavirus pandemic
In an e-mail to customers on Monday afternoon, Bill Penzey, president of Wauwatosa-based Penzeys Spices, said that its nearly 70 stores in 29 states are now closed.
"The time has come for all of us to stop interacting with the world at large," said Penzey. "So starting right now we are closing all our stores until it is once again safe for them to be open."
Penzeys has 12 stores in Wisconsin including two in Madison and another in Janesville.
Last fall, Penzeys, the country's largest independent spice retailer, spent nearly $200,000 on Facebook ads calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, placing the company among the biggest social media spenders in the impeachment debate. The ads went viral as one post generated 257,000 reactions, 55,000 comments and 45,000 shares.
"If the rest of the world is a guide, and it absolutely is, we won’t get to the other side of this outbreak until virtually everything shuts down for a month or two," Penzey wrote Monday to his customers.
Meanwhile, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has closed its four Madison area locations until further notice. There was no mention of its Wausau location.
"The safety of our staff and community are our top priorities," Eliot Butler, the company's president wrote in a Facebook post. "Staying open would unfortunately go against these values. We look forward to celebrating our communal revival when we are on the other end of this unprecedented challenge."
Butler founded the company in Downtown Madison in 1994 at 123 E. Doty St. and opened his second location in Fitchburg in 2002. In 2006, he ventured to the West Side as the Hilldale Shopping Center was undergoing a major transformation and expansion. An $800,000 expansion of the brewpub at Hilldale was finished in 2009, just before the $4 million purchase and renovation of a former steakhouse in Wausau.
In 2010, he spent $300,000 to convert the former Cloud 9 Grill into an 8,000-square-foot Great Dane on the city's Far East Side but does no brewing at the location that sits on a hill at 876 Jupiter Drive.
The closing of the Madison area Great Danes comes after Working Draft Beer Co., 1129 E. Wilson St., closed its kitchen and taproom operations Sunday evening.
It had planned to sell tacos to go and crowlers (canned tap beer) but on Monday pulled back on those plans as to not risk the health of employees or customers. It's still pushing the sale of gift cards to be used once the business reopens.
These are "the toughest decisions we've had to make as owners," Working Draft's ownership group wrote on its Facebook page. "We know many local business like ours face intensely frightening decisions and realities. We just appreciate your continued support and patronage and look forward to getting back to normal operations as soon as possible."
At Vintage Brewing Co., with four locations, the company announced Monday that it would also close its operations but set no date to reopen its locations on Whitney Way, University Avenue and East Washington Avenue in Madison and its massive Sauk City location that opened in 2016 and overlooks the Wisconsin River. The 26,000-square-foot, $7 million facility includes an event space that can host 250 people and a 30-barrel brewhouse designed to brew 8,000 barrels of beer a year.
"We look forward to a return to normalcy and thank you in advance for your understanding with this unprecedented challenge," the company posted on its Facebook page.
The coronavirus creates another hurdle for Union Corners Brewery, that opened about 10 months ago. Planning for the business began in 2016 but faced several delays before owner Eric Peterson spent $1.2 million to open the 5,000-square-foot kitchen and tasting room in June 2019 near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and East Washington Ave. On Monday, Peterson announced the business would close until the "pandemic has passed a point where it is safe for the public for restaurants to reopen," he wrote on the brewery's Facebook page.
Rockhound Brewing Co., 444 S. Park St., is open only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and has canceled its weekly trivia contests. At One Barrel Brewing Co., 2001 Atwood Ave., it remains open but is adhering to the mandated maximum capacity, food service changes and distance between patrons. The company also is asking customers not to bring their dogs into the taproom as a precaution.
At Octopi Brewing Co. in Waunakee, Isaac Showacki wrote on the company's Facebook page on Monday that its taproom and kitchen will be closed and all events are cancelled for the remainder of March and that he is exploring options for online to-go food and beer ordering with outdoor pickup. In October, the brewery completed a $10 million expansion.
"We want to try and find a way to help our customers get through these trying times while keeping everyone safe and healthy," Showacki wrote. "We’re paying close attention to what the every tier of authority is saying and we’ll share how that impacts us."