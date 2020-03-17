Penzeys Spices, Great Dane and Vintage brewing closed in response to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

"The safety of our staff and community are our top priorities," Eliot Butler, the company's president wrote in a Facebook post. "Staying open would unfortunately go against these values. We look forward to celebrating our communal revival when we are on the other end of this unprecedented challenge."

Butler founded the company in Downtown Madison in 1994 at 123 E. Doty St. and opened his second location in Fitchburg in 2002. In 2006, he ventured to the West Side as the Hilldale Shopping Center was undergoing a major transformation and expansion. An $800,000 expansion of the brewpub at Hilldale was finished in 2009, just before the $4 million purchase and renovation of a former steakhouse in Wausau.

In 2010, he spent $300,000 to convert the former Cloud 9 Grill into an 8,000-square-foot Great Dane on the city's Far East Side but does no brewing at the location that sits on a hill at 876 Jupiter Drive.

The closing of the Madison area Great Danes comes after Working Draft Beer Co., 1129 E. Wilson St., closed its kitchen and taproom operations Sunday evening.

It had planned to sell tacos to go and crowlers (canned tap beer) but on Monday pulled back on those plans as to not risk the health of employees or customers. It's still pushing the sale of gift cards to be used once the business reopens.