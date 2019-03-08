Most retired public employees in Wisconsin will get by without a reduction in their pensions this year even though the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) ended 2018 with a negative return.

But they won't get an increase, either.

Pension payments funded solely by the main Core Fund will see no change from last year's levels. Retirees with some money in the smaller, optional Variable Fund will get a 10 percent cut in the portion of their payments from that fund, the state Department of Employee Trust Funds said Friday.

The Variable Fund change takes effect May 1.

The median annual WRS pension is $20,758.

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages the WRS trust funds, reported preliminary returns in January of minus 3.3 percent for the Core Fund and minus 7.9 percent for the Variable Fund.

About 75 percent of WRS benefits paid come from investment earnings from the WRS trust fund assets.

All of the 211,000 retirees in the Wisconsin Retirement System participate in the Core Fund, which ended 2018 with $93.6 billion in assets.

About 41,000 retirees also have accounts in the Variable Fund, which had $7.1 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Pension check adjustments to the diversified Core Fund are based on returns over a five-year period, while adjustments to the all-stock Variable Fund are based solely on its return for the previous year.

The Wisconsin Retirement System is the eighth largest U.S. public pension fund and the 25th largest public or private pension fund in the world.