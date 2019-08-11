Pegasus Games owners looking for next generation of gamers

Dungeons & Dragons and Gen Con began in Wisconsin

Gen Con, the largest and longest-running consumer hobby, fantasy, science fiction and adventure game convention in North America, wrapped up last weekend in Indianapolis, where more than 60,000 people attended the four-day convention.

But the event has its roots in Wisconsin.

In 1968, a group of gamers began meeting in the Lake Geneva garage of Gary Gygax and then quickly moved to other locations in Lake Geneva, including historic Horticulture Hall, a conference center built in 1911, and the Playboy Club's convention center in 1977.

Gygax, founder of TSR Hobbies, along with Dave Arneson, invented Dungeon & Dragons in 1974 and within a year, only 100 copies had been bought. But D&D game sales began to soar along with Gygax's company that saw its sales balloon from $300,000 in 1976 to $16 million in 1980. That growth also included growth for his gaming convention, which moved in 1978 to UW-Parkside in Kenosha. In need of even more space, the event moved in 1986 to Milwaukee's MECCA Arena, a year after Gygax lost control of his company. Gen Con later moved to the Midwest Express Conference Center but then left Milwaukee for Indianapolis in 2003 after TSR was purchased in 2002 by Peter Adkinson, the founder of and former CEO of Wizards of the Coast.

The convention also had satellite events through the years including in Los Angeles in 1976 and 1977; New Jersey in 1981 and 1982; United Kingdom and Spain during the 1990s; San Diego from 2003 to 2005; and Australia in 2008, according to the convention's website.

In October, Gen Con officials announced that it had agreed to extend its commitment to Indianapolis through 2023. The extension was made after the announcement that two new hotels would be built and connected to the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium in the city's downtown.