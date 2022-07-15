‘Paying their fair share’: Madison companies embrace paid parental leave, but experts say more is needed

A global purveyor of gardening tools and a biotechnology company recently became the latest of Madison’s larger workplaces to offer employees fully paid parental leave benefits despite there being no federal requirement for such policies.

Fiskars Group, headquartered in Finland with a location on Madison’s West Side, said it now gives 14 weeks of fully paid parental leave to employees. Fitchburg-based Promega said it not only expanded its caregiver leave benefits (which includes new parents) to eight weeks, but the biotech giant also now offers coverage for fertility expenses. Promega has around 1,200 employees in the Dane County area, and Fiskars has under 221.

Both companies say that the impetus for offering the benefits, compared with the 12-weeks of unpaid leave under state law, is to remain competitive in a shifting job market — and an increasing number of workers locally and nationally who want more of a say in how their employer supports their needs as they raise children.

That's especially true as the U.S. is the only developed country that doesn’t require paid parental leave, which would standardize what workplaces offer, said Sarah Halpern-Meekin, UW-Madison associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies.

“The United States is exceptional globally in not having any kind of paid family and medical leave; while a few states and private employers offer these benefits, most Americans have to live on savings, go without, or return to work right after a child’s arrival or during a family member’s illness,” she said in an email.

Hopes for federal paid family and medical leave program went dark earlier this year after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he wouldn't vote in favor the provision as part of the Build Back Better Act, a $1.75 trillion social safety net package. He told national news outlets the program didn't belong in the bill, and that the U.S. "can't go too far left."

Meanwhile, only 23% of civilian and private industry workers had access to paid family leave in March 2021, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The issue disproportionately impacts women who can get pregnant. Women make up 50% of the country’s workforce, according to the Bureau.

But many small businesses may not have the money to support paid parental leave coverage, said Jason Fields, president of the Madison Region Economic Partnership.

The work of governments and employers needs to go beyond offering and mandating paid leave and into building a better social safety net, said Tiffany Green, UW-Madison associate professor in the Departments of Population Health Sciences and Obstetrics and Gynecology, adding that affordable child care options and access to adequate healthcare for parents should be factored into that mix, among other things.

“The child care market doesn’t work well for parents or child care workers — the former pay too much and have trouble finding high-quality spots and the latter earn too little,” Halpern-Meekin agreed. “Paid leave can be part of addressing this issue, as parents can care for their new children themselves, easing some of the demands on the child care market.”

The U.S. can look to other countries with more intact social safety net programs as an example, she said. For paid parental leave alone, Sweden workers are guaranteed up to 68 weeks to bond with their newborns, according to a November 2021 Washington Post report. Japan, by comparison, offers 52 weeks or more, and Estonia 82 weeks or more. The United Kingdom requires 39 weeks.

Even a few months paid parental leave can be how local employers “pay their fair share,” she said, adding that the longer the parents have time off, the better the mental and physical well being of the family.

Economic, health implications

The economic and health benefits for employers providing paid parental leave benefits far outweigh any detriments, various Madison experts said.

“When parents and caregivers can take leave with the arrival of a new child or to take care of their own or their family member’s health needs, studies find that they are more likely to stay in the labor force over time,” Halpern-Meekin said, citing research from several academic sources. “Added flexibility can mean that they can better juggle the demands of work and family, minimizing the trade-offs they face, and allowing them to continue working, despite pressing family demands.”

This boosts families’ finances while also helping employers with turnover and preventing labor shortages, she said.

“The economy loves stability,” said MadREP vice president of talent and education Gene Dalhoff. “If you’re doing this for all families, you’re helping to stabilize the local economy.”

Various studies also point out the health benefits of parents having time to bond with their babies. Time away additionally allows new mothers to recover from their pregnancy, which puts a lot of stress on the human body, Green said.

Paid parental leave benefits led to a 51% decrease in rehospitalization after a birthing event, according to research from the American Psychological Association. Parents who aren’t able to take at least two months off can face more depressive symptoms, as well as marital and self-esteem problems, the report states. Some research even suggests that paid parental leave benefits can help pare down infant mortality rates, Halpern-Meekin said.

Paid parental leave does pose some challenges for employers, however, according to a 2019 Brookings Institution report.

Besides there being no national standard for how to pay for benefits or duration of time off, one issue is determining the proportion of employee wages to pay while they are on leave. The dollar amount, the report states, is often capped to focus most of the benefits on low- and middle-wage earners.

Another obstacle is job protection: whether an employee should be guaranteed a return to their old job or a comparable role after they leave.

Differing circumstances

Samantha Radzinski, a Madison engineer who has lived in the city for around 15 years and just had her third baby, has been back at her job for two weeks after taking three months of maternity leave.

“I wish I would have had more time to spend with my babies,” she said. “But given the circumstances I’ve been very grateful for the 12 weeks that I got.”

Without the paid time off, Radzinski said “I would have struggled emotionally.”

“I personally have four weeks of vacation right now,” she added. “I would have had to save all that. I don’t think we would have been able to survive off my husband’s income (alone).”

Jen Heyroth, who has lived in Madison since 2004 and has an occupation in information technology, is currently on 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave with her first newborn. Her husband only got three weeks of paid time off to bond with the baby, who was born one month premature, which she said has been challenging.

When Heyroth’s husband was home, “we took shifts taking care of her. It was easier on everyone’s mental health to do it that way.”

“Right now it’s … how do we break up who is getting sleep,” she said.

Katie Davy, assistant director of the Yahara River Learning Center child care agency in DeForest, said she was able to use four weeks of her personal time off toward her eight-week maternity leave. Davy had her daughter a year ago. She’s thankful to work for a business that “fights for all to receive more in regards to benefits and paid parental leave.”

But because Yahara River Learning Center is a small business, “I can’t do everything I wish I could,” director Macy Buhler said.

“Our overhead (costs) are very high and our type of business structure is like a restaurant,” she said. “We don’t have the extra possible cash flow to offset that.”

‘The right thing to do’

Melissa Dunn, vice president of human resources at Fiskars, said moving to 14 fully covered weeks was “the right thing to do” given current circumstances for U.S. parents.

Not only is the company covering 14 fully paid weeks for birthing parents, but non-birthing parents get six weeks. Adoptive parents also get six weeks, and two weeks cover the placement of a foster child.

Dane County’s largest employer, Verona health software company Epic Systems, said it also offers paid leave options for mothers, fathers and adoptive parents. Epic has around 10,000 employees in the region.

Parents are eligible for 12 weeks of leave, said benefits director Erin McWilliams.

Birth mothers can take 6 weeks at 60% of their pay and all parents receive 2 weeks at 50-75%. In addition, for more paid parental leave, all parents can use accrued sick time (which accrues without limitation) and part or all of their earned sabbatical, McWilliams said.

“To help new parents transition back to the office, we offer them the ability to return to work on a part-time basis for an additional 12 weeks,” McWilliams said in an email statement.

Madison-based American Family Insurance, with tens of thousands of employees nationwide, gives eligible employees up to four weeks of paid time off at their regular rate to care for their newborn, the company said.

Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences, with around 3,500 of its staff members based in the Dane County area, offers up to one week of paid personal leave benefits on top of what is covered under state law.

Government efforts stall

Recent efforts to pass legislation that guarantees and standardizes paid parental leave at state and federal level have stalled, putting added pressure on individual businesses to cover the cost of paid parental leave.

In February, state Democrats introduced a bill that would make all Wisconsin workers eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for personal or family illnesses, and to care for a new child. But the bill in its current form failed to pass both the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate as recently as March.

The debate continues on the Build Back Better bill, which includes a month of partially paid family and medical leave for nearly every U.S. worker, funded largely through general revenues. The bill most recently passed the House of Representatives, according to congress.gov, but that was back in December.

“Everyone needs to keep in mind that we are in competition on a global scale, and the thing we are missing right now are productive workers,” Dalhoff said. “If we continue to fall behind when it comes to employee benefits that are readily available in other countries, it impacts our ability to build our workforce.”