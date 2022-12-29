Patrick Smith, the Madison vintage shop owner who refuses to quit

Patrick Smith's buy-sell-trade shop on Odana Road is a far cry from when he formerly sold the pieces he carries from the trunk of his car years ago – Smith would pull up to a random gas station, for example, and hope for the best as part of his "hustle."
Now, Midwest Vintage608, which opened in its third retail space within the last month after two past burglaries in two previous spaces, is the embodiment of an old skate shop Smith frequented as a teen. Flying Fish was formerly located on Madison's West Side in the mid- to late-2000s, and included a skate park where Smith said he found his community as a Black man who always felt like an outcast. Smith, who refused to let that get him down, sported tight skinny jeans and studded belts popularized by the majorly white emo and punk rock music scene of the decade.
Customers can browse Midwest Vintage608 to the tune of hip-hop and rap music. Sneakers in various colors and styles, including retro Nike Jordans, line several shelves. And there's a clothing piece for "every income bracket," Smith said, from higher-end brands like Gucci and Supreme to Smith's own Heavy7Hearts brand, which he launched in the mid-2010s. The general price range for merchandise is from $40 to $1,750 on the shop's website.
Other items include vintage jackets, crewnecks and t-shirts, as well as sports jerseys.
The shop is also emblematic of Smith's life experiences.
A picture of Smith's late mother sites atop a display case full of trinkets – she died when Smith was 16, leaving behind his four siblings to raise one another. It also has a sports theme – while attending high school, former Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Lewis mentored Smith while he played football.
To this day, Smith still gets up at 6 a.m. to start his business "grind," he said.
That grind involves constantly checking for the latest "drops" of new product – Smith buys directly from some high-end retailers, while the rest of the inventory takes care of itself with customers bringing in treasures of their own to sell or exchange. Despite partnering with some local brands to sell their merchandise, Smith is the only employee of Midwest Vintage608.
More personal shop touches include posters showcasing Smith's favorite movies, like 2000s horror flick American Psycho, a mini-basketball court for customers to give their new kicks a test drive and plushie toys at the front of the store from popular TV shows like Family Guy.
Midwest Vintage608 came about in the last few years as the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed consumers toward secondhand fashion and resale shops to save money, but still embrace the latest fashion trends, he said.
Consumers also like the idea of resale because it keep helps keep product out of landfills and curb merchandise overproduction. Vintage is particularly popular because older clothes and shoes are made with high quality materials that tend to last a long time, Smith said.
"Not everyone can afford (certain) brands, especially where the market is going," said Smith of why he chose the buy-sell-trade business model.
Secondhand fashion itself is expected to reach $82 billion by 2026, according to a 2022 report by online resale retailer ThredUp, with online resale being the fastest growing sector. But while the report states 50% of total secondhand dollars will come from online resale by 2024, Smith said he believes its important for consumers to be able to see and touch pieces in-person.
As Midwest Vintage 608 gains more exposure, he hopes to garner more foot traffic and sales.
"We are gradually growing," he said of how business is going at the Odana space, which is open from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sundays.
'Soliders'
Smith grew up in Madison, and attended Spring Harbor Middle School as a preteen. He never knew his father. That's around the time Smith found Flying Fish. Fellow skaters would gather there to put aside their differences in favor of comradery – they would share music, do tricks and sport the latest fashions and sneakers.
He went on to attend Madison West High School, but he got into some trouble. His mother then sent him to Verona Senior High School, where she thought Smith might find better opportunities despite a small population of students of color.
She died tragically at age 39.
"I just had to be a man," Smith said of how the loss impacted him, recalling his mother telling her kin they were "soldiers." It became up to Smith's eldest brother to keep the household in check. The family had already struggled to keep a roof over their heads.
He turned to his football mentor, Lewis. They trained every summer during Smith's high school career, which helped land him a spot on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point football team.
That was short-lived, however, after Smith realized he was behind in some of the fundamental coursework that was crucial to his education. He accomplished earning a 3.0 grade point average and even participated in student government, trying to get the UW-Stevens Point administration to accommodate students like him who felt unwelcome on campus.
His Heavy7Hearts brand was born of the t-shirts Smith paid printing companies to make to spread his message of inclusion. The brand also represents Smith's faith in a higher power.
Smith graduated with a degree in education in 2018.
Two burglaries
When Smith returned to Madison, he took jobs in after-school programs, and quickly learned that wasn't his calling. So he turned to clothing full-time.
He started by selling Heavy7Hearts pieces out of the trunk of his car. Smith would set up shop anywhere he could find a spot to park without breaking the law.
In July 2020, Smith opened the first Midwest Vintage608 space in the city, which Smith described as "bedroom-sized." He had but $250 worth of merchandise, and was broken into his first week. Ironically, the burglar was a young Black kid who was also a skateboarder, Smith said with a laugh.
"I just couldn't quit," he said, adding the burglary was a major financial setback.
In 2021, Midwest Vintage608 gave brick-and-mortar another try, this time on Grand Canyon Drive. The shop was burglarized again, and the economic burdens brought on by COVID-19 were no help. It lost several thousands of dollars in sales and product.
Now, after taking on odd jobs here and there to keep himself afloat, Smith thinks Midwest Vintage808's third space will be the charm.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
