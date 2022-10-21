Part of Knoche's meat business will live on, 'We were retired for one day'

Andy Ziegler, who opened Athens Grill in the town of Westport in late 2017, is going to carry on part of Knoche's meat business.

"We were retired for one day," Stephanie Knoche said Thursday. "I know, it's crazy. What happened is Andy approached us in the last two weeks we were open."

She said Ziegler and his production manager, David Post, worked side by side with her and her husband, Steve Knoche, grinding hamburger meat and making deliveries in their truck.

"It sort of solidified our 100% confidence in him and that we can trust that he will do our name proud," she said. "So, here we are."

Ziegler, 38, said he grew up in Middleton going to Knoche's butcher shop with his father and buying steaks for the weekend. And when he opened his restaurant, he knew if he was going to serve a great burger, Knoche's was the only choice.

He said he convinced Knoche's to deliver to him in Westport and that his relationship with the couple continued to grow.

Ziegler said Athens has been selling a lot burgers, and he hopes that will continue with the emphasis on grinding his own Knoche's beef.

Knoche's, which closed Oct. 15, sold meat out of its shop on Old Middleton Road, but also did a large wholesale business with two trucks delivering meat to 65 bars and restaurants.

Ziegler said 90% of those accounts found other suppliers, but he's trying to get some of them back. He heard from Michael Banas at Tipsy Cow on Thursday. "They'll be our first account, 100% backing the new Knoche's Market."

When he learned that Knoche's was for sale, Ziegler said he knew he didn't have the resources to take over the retail shop. But because Athens Grill is a USDA wholesale facility, processing gyro cones and slices in the restaurant's basement that are USDA inspected, he thought he could add ground beef processing.

Stephanie Knoche said she was impressed with Ziegler's processing operation. "He has a beautiful plant," she said. "It's much newer than ours, and bigger." She said Ziegler and Post have been learning Knoche's recipes, grinds, and how they do business.

Ziegler's gyro meat is shipped by major distributors Sysco and Reinhart throughout the state and to a few accounts in Iowa and Michigan. Pizza Pit/Pizza Extreme is his biggest customer.

Athens Grill is nearly 7,000-square-feet, with its basement storage and production area accounting for almost half its square footage.

Ziegler said grinding beef is easy for him, so he approached Steve Knoche wanting to make a deal to keep the Knoche's name alive.

"How do we get a quality product out there to the rest of the bars and restaurants in town that use Knoche's beef and maybe someday be able to offer it on a retail basis again as well?" Ziegler said.

Selling meat retail to customers at Athens is a goal at some point, he said. "There are a lot of people who really loved just getting ground beef for their weekends or whatever. And to have a place to pick that up like once or twice a week might be a really nice service to the community."

Ziegler's background is in fine dining. He helped Tim Dahl open the former Nostrano restaurant on the Capitol Square. Ziegler started his restaurant career with L'Etoile and Cafe Soleil, and was a sushi chef at Muramoto for three years. He also worked for a short time at Lombardino's and the Old Fashioned.

He said he spent the day Thursday with Steve Knoche "pounding the pavement and talking to some people and it seems like there's some interest out there still."

Ziegler said he's not trying to take business from anybody else, and he's not in any hurry, but is happy to at least grind beef for his own restaurant.

"So, we'll have fresh ground beef, just the way that Knoche's made it in perpetuity. And that was the biggest piece of it to me."

He said he's just selling bulk hamburger meat, not steaks, and expects to start deliveries on Monday.

Ziegler said he wasn't able to buy Knoche's two trucks, which were part of the sale of the property to Taigu, a Chinese noodle restaurant in Middleton, and is looking for a refrigerated delivery vehicle. Until then, he has a unit he can put in the back of his Athens van to keep the meat refrigerated.

"My motivation is to help the Knoche's name and legacy and quality live on," he said. "I'm pretty pumped."