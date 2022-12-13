Parking, buses and housing: $140 million State Street mega-development moves forward

A mega-development that would erect a $140 million housing project, parking garage and bus terminal on State Street inched closer to final approval on Monday with the blessing of the city’s Plan Commission.

The development would raze a decades-old parking garage at 415 N. Lake St. and replace it with a 16-story structure with 248 apartments, hundreds of parking spots above and below ground, and two rooftop terraces.

A separate parking garage at 430 N. Frances St. would remain and be integrated into the new development.

In March, city staff picked Minneapolis-based Mortenson Development’s plan from among seven proposals.

“It provides for much greater density of the use of the property and really activates Lake Street,” Matt Mikolajewski, Madison’s economic development director, said of the project.

“It provides a new intercity bus terminal for the first time that we have had one in Downtown for many years,” he continued. “It also replaces much of the needed public parking that we need to serve the Downtown community.”

If the plan is approved, the existing Lake Street parking garage would be demolished in September, with construction of the development to last from February 2024 to May 2026.

Yet another piece in the city’s quest to stave off a housing crunch, particularly for students, the development goes beyond housing and amenities and would serve as a new node in the city’s transit network.

Parking on the site would consist of 80 underground spots for residents and another 24 for city vehicles. Six above-ground floors would have 400 public parking spots.

The site’s intercity bus terminal would see roughly two dozen buses pass through each day — entering from Hawthorne Court and exiting onto North Lake Street, according to the city.

To accommodate pedestrian traffic on Hawthorne — in particular, lines for Liquid nightclub in the evenings — the development calls for expanding sidewalk space.

In November 2019, the city relocated its intercity bus stop outside the UW Memorial Union to the 200 block of North Lake Street due to congestion, traffic and safety concerns.

Eli Tsarovsky, president of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association, spoke out against the Mortenson development Monday night, citing the presence of buses on Hawthorne and potential dangers to pedestrians and bikers.

According to a city memo, Mortenson selected Hawthorne for the terminal entrance to allow for more activity on Lake Street and not disrupt foot and vehicle traffic.

Public costs, height concerns

The city has moved to funnel tax incremental financing money into the project to cover an estimated $33.2 million in public costs. It created a new TIF district in July that spans from the Capitol Square to Lake Street with the aim of using $15 million to pay off the development’s public parking garage.

A TIF district allows the city and other taxing bodies to freeze property values in an area and use the growth in tax revenues to pay for private development or public infrastructure.

Other public financing for the project would come from Mortenson paying for the airspace above the garage and money from the city’s parking fund reserve. Money from air rights payments would then replenish the parking fund.

Notably, the development’s elevator housing would extend beyond the Capitol View Preservation limit.

But the city has greenlighted developments whose elevators extend farther into the city’s vistas, specifically projects at 121 E. Wilson St. and 1 N. Pinckney St. But unlike in those projects, the elevator at the State Street site is only to accommodate rooftop amenity space.

The city has previously granted permits to developments that extended even farther into views of the Capitol.

Mortenson’s plans for the development have the best affordable housing option, pedestrian environment and cost estimates for the parking element of the project, city staff have said.

The Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend the project. It next goes to the City Council.

