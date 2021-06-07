Parade of Homes features multiple sites, range of prices and comes amid housing boom

The homes in Fahey Fields are adjacent to McGraw Park in Fitchburg, just a 14-minute drive from Capitol Square and have direct access to bike paths.

The Reserve in Sun Prairie features homes along Token Creek and near a new elementary school, while a town of Middleton home has more than 6,700 square feet of space, a pair of two-car garages, five bedrooms and a basement pub.

The 40 homes on the Madison Area Builders Association’s 2021 Parade of Homes are as varied as the locations on the tour, and that’s by design.

Officials are hoping the high-end homes can provide inspiration and provide a peek into the components of a home that can cost more than $1 million. At the other end of the Parade spectrum are homes starting at around $550,000.

There are homes from over 15 different builders in communities like Waunakee, the town of Westport, Cottage Grove, McFarland and one on Lake Wisconsin near Merrimac that will be open on the annual home tour that runs June 18-27. Instead of just a few neighborhoods, the wide range of locations means more builders can be involved in the tour, which gives the event a more diverse portfolio, said Chad Lawler, executive director of the Builders Association.