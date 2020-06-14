Pandemic puts whack on business plans for new companies

The business, in a historic building that most recently was a coffee shop, is less than a block from Capitol Square and across the street from the Majestic Theatre. Stone walls, a mural by Dylan Waddell and more than a dozen green plants create an inviting space that has largely been void of customers the past month. The menu includes international street foods such as skewers of pork belly, chicken and tofu, New York- and Chicago-style hot dogs, fish and chips, and poutine of cheese curds, French fries and gravy.

The Young Blood name was derived after watching the movie “Young Guns,” but modified to reflect Madison and specifically King Street, one of the city’s earliest collections of businesses.

“We really liked the idea of young blood, invigoration and really bringing something new to the city,” said DuPlanty, who has worked in craft beer sales for the past 17 years. “We talked about holding back (and not opening) but right now things are really grim and people need something uplifting. If we’re able to weather all of the things that are going on, I mean, we’ll be well-situated and be stronger going forward.”

A textbook startup

Fiscus created her dog day-care business plan after taking the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s UpStart class, a free program for women and people of color.