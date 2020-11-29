Padded play structures a pandemic-inspired business from local entrepreneurs

Collaboration begins

Roepe met Neill through Carex and the two began collaborating on Shenanigan Kids since Roepe was out of work and as a way to keep children active during the pandemic and provide better looking interior play sets.

The product is made in China and is only made once an order is placed, eliminating the need for storage and inventory control. Each Figgy set weighs about 35 pounds and is compressed, rolled and packed into a box that is 39 inches long and 15 inches square, making it easier to ship. Once an order is placed it takes about two months for it to be made and shipped to the buyer.

Neill and Roepe have had over 35,000 people from around the country visit their website and have collected 6,000 emails thanks to pushes on Facebook, Instagram and with Google Ad words. They launched a $40,000 Kickstarter campaign this month that as of last week had more than $126,000 in pledges but Neill and Roepe think they could be on track for $300,000 to $400,000 in sales based on initial responses.

“We thought that there would be interest in this,” Roepe said. “We’re parents, we’re all stuck in the house and we’ve all been affected by the environment that’s going on in different ways and kids need to be active and still need to play. We’re not a big company. We’re just two different sets of parents in … Wisconsin sitting here trying to make a cool product for everybody.”

