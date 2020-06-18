Overture Center cutting staffing by 60% amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Overture Center is reducing staffing by 60% over the summer in a combination of furloughs, layoffs and hour reductions.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures, including social distancing and limits on public gatherings, has cost the Overture Center millions, according to a statement from Overture.
Some positions have been eliminated, but the statement did not specify which positions or how many.
Staffing changes take effect July 5, the statement said.
This report will be updated.
