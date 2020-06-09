Over 900 jobs to be lost as Verso plans to shutter paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids

The state's paper industry has suffered another debilitating blow, this time due to the global pandemic.
Verso Papers announced Tuesday that it would shutter its mill in Wisconsin Rapids by the end of July putting more than 900 people out of work. The Ohio-based company also said that it would close its mill in Duluth, Minnesota, by the end of June, a move that would eliminate about 235 jobs.
The company, in its announcement, said that it is "exploring viable and sustainable alternatives" for both mills, including restarting the facilities if market conditions improve or closing them permanently and putting them up for sale.
"It is critical that we maintain a healthy balance sheet and focus on cash flow, while balancing our supply of products and our customers' demand," said Adam St. John, Verso's president and CEO. "After a comprehensive review of post-pandemic demand forecasts and capacity, we made the difficult decision to idle the Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids mills. We expect the idling of these facilities to improve our free cash flow. The sell through of inventory is expected to offset the cash costs of idling the mills."
The decision to close the two mills is driven by "the accelerated decline in graphic paper demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in the release. Stay-at-home orders have "significantly" reduced the use of print advertising including in retail, sports, entertainment and tourism. According to industry estimates, North American printing and writing demand fell by 38% year-over-year in April, and operating rates are expected to drop well below 70% during the second quarter. Verso also operates mills in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Quinessec, just north of Niagra, Wisconsin and in Escanaba.
The mill in Wisconsin Rapids is the city's largest employer and has been a staple along the Wisconsin River since 1904. The loss of jobs will be felt throughout central Wisconsin, Mayor Shane Blaser told the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune.
“During a time when so many have so little, with COVID-19 impacting our health and wealth, this news is even more devastating,” Blaser said. “My heart goes out to each and every one of these employees and their families.”
The contraction of the paper manufacturing industry has been pronounced. In the late 1990s, there were about 51,000 pulp and paper jobs in Wisconsin, but according to the Wisconsin Paper Council the industry now employs about 30,000 people in the state.
The state is now home to 35 pulp, paper and paperboard mills that produce $13.7 billion worth of product annually, according to the WPC.
Wisconsin Economic Development Secretary Missy Hughes said state officials “understand the importance of the paper industry,” which has an estimated $18 billion economic impact in Wisconsin.
“This is a particularly difficult time for those employees and for the region and for the paper products industry,” Hughes said during an online media briefing Tuesday. “We have already been in touch with the company, at WEDC and the governor’s office. We’ve been in conversation and we will continue to have conversations to see if we will have creative solutions for keeping that plant open.”
The state has seen thousands of jobs lost and closures of paper mills over the past 20 years that have rocked communities, primarily throughout central Wisconsin and in the Fox River Valley.
Those examples include in 2008, when Domtar closed its mill in Port Edwards, just south of Wisconsin Rapids, that put 500 people out of work. That same year NewPage (purchased by Verso in 2014) closed a mill in Kimberly eliminating 475 jobs while NewPage that year also closed its mill in Niagara, in far northeastern Wisconsin, eliminating 319 jobs from the Marinette County community of 1,850. In 2012 the small community of Brokaw, just north of Wausau, saw its mill close after 110 years. It put 450 people out of work and the village in financial straits while many mills that haven't closed have downsized.
In 2017, Appleton Coated in Combined Locks filed for receivership, closed, was sold and restarted some manufacturing but only about 150 of the company's 620 employees were called back that year. In 2018, Kimberly- Clark, founded in 1870 in Neenah but now based in Dallas, Texas, cut about 5,500 jobs worldwide, about 13 percent of its workforce. Less than two weeks later it got more specific and announced plans to eliminate about 600 jobs in the Fox River Valley.
And in Park Falls, in far northern Wisconsin, the mill has been idle since November after Niagra Worldwide purchased the property from Flambeau River Papers, which had put the mill into receivership. Last month, according to the Price County Review, the city of Park Falls agreed to loan the Park Falls Development Corp., new owners of the mill, $1 million to resume operations at the facility along the Flambeau River.
Paper has been central to Wisconsin Rapids for 116 years.
The Wisconsin Rapids Mill began as Consolidated Water Power Company in the 1890s, and changed its name to Consolidated Water Power & Paper Company in the early 1900s to include papermaking. The mill began operations with the world’s first electrically powered paper machines in 1904.
Founded by George Mead, the mill also made newsprint but converted to book and writing papers in 1929. That led to coated papers with Life Magazine its largest client in 1937. The company also built hydroelectric dams at Petenwell and Castle Rock, constructed the Mead Inn in Wisconsin Rapids and in the 1990s made $500 million in improvements to the mill. The company was purchased by Storo Enso, a Finnish company, in 2000 for a reported $4.4 billion.
The mill now produces graphic papers used in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and retail inserts. It also makes packaging papers used in point-of-purchase displays and laminated paperboard for box packaging. The mill has the capacity to produce 540,000 tons of paper a year, according to the company's website.
The 1,000 acre site just north of Wisconsin Rapid's downtown now faces an uncertain future.
“It is critical that we continue to watch this situation and work with the company to do the very best that we can to help them get through this situation,” Hughes said.
State Journal reporter Chris Hubbach contributed to this report.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.