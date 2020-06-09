Over 900 jobs to be lost as Verso plans to shutter paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids

The state's paper industry has suffered another debilitating blow, this time due to the global pandemic.

Verso Papers announced Tuesday that it would shutter its mill in Wisconsin Rapids by the end of July putting more than 900 people out of work. The Ohio-based company also said that it would close its mill in Duluth, Minnesota, by the end of June, a move that would eliminate about 235 jobs.

The company, in its announcement, said that it is "exploring viable and sustainable alternatives" for both mills, including restarting the facilities if market conditions improve or closing them permanently and putting them up for sale.

"It is critical that we maintain a healthy balance sheet and focus on cash flow, while balancing our supply of products and our customers' demand," said Adam St. John, Verso's president and CEO. "After a comprehensive review of post-pandemic demand forecasts and capacity, we made the difficult decision to idle the Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids mills. We expect the idling of these facilities to improve our free cash flow. The sell through of inventory is expected to offset the cash costs of idling the mills."