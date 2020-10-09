Otologic Technologies hopes bring artificial intelligence into the exam room

The way doctors diagnose the causes of ear pains — such as infections or ruptured ear drums — hasn't changed all that much in the last century. A Madison-based startup is looking to update that process using artificial intelligence.

Doctors still use otoscopes, which are essentially magnifying glasses with a light to see into a patient's ear, but Otologic Technologies wants to use recordings from digital otoscopes to enhance images inside the ear and compare them to a database of known ear abnormalities to make the diagnostic process more accurate.

"We plan to have an impact on helping health care improve around ear diagnosis worldwide," chief strategy officer Dan Wenger said.

With a good image, Otologic's program can currently identify 14 abnormalities of the ear by running it through Otologic's database of hundreds of images.

Having a database of images to help diagnose ear problems is important, Wenger said, because studies have shown that primary care physicians and pediatricians can misdiagnose ear problems as much as 50% of the time, according to research published in the Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. That can lead to overprescribing courses of antibiotics or even unnecessary surgery for ear tubes in children.