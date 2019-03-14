George Siemon, who helped Organic Valley become one of the crown jewels of the organic foods industry, has stepped down as the company's longtime chief executive officer, the company has announced.

The La Farge-based company did not say why Siemon stepped down as CEO of the company he helped start in 1988. It said the cooperative's board has appointed Bob Kirchoff as interim CEO. Kirchoff has been Organic Valley's chief business officer since 2016.

The long-haired Siemon was a unique CEO and the perfect face for Organic Valley. He rarely wears shoes but walks the walk as an environmentalist and always believed in putting people ahead of profits.

Under Siemon's watch, Organic Valley evolved and expanded as it became the first organic foods company to surpass $1 billion in revenue. It helped make Wisconsin become a national leader in the organic industry and revitalized rural communities across the state before turning its attention to the rest of the country. The cooperative has grown to more than 2,000 farms -- or 14.4 percent of the country's organic farms.

The products it offers has grown to include a variety of dairy drinks, yogurts and other products. It also opened a meat division, began selling ingredients to General Mills and started a partnership in 2017 with Dean Foods.

Siemon was one of a group of dairy farmers from Kickapoo Valley to start the company as the state, and country, was mired in the 1980s farm crisis. He leaves as another crisis has left the the farm -- and dairy -- industries at the brink of collapse.

Organic Valley Board chairman Arnie Trussoni said in a statement that Siemon created a path that saved countless families and allowed generations more to stay on their farms.

“George has also created a culture of employees who work for the mission and are as dedicated as he is to making the cooperative succeed for the farmers, the environment and the consumers," Trussoni said. "We are fortunate to have worked alongside a leader with his passion, intellect, creativity and good partnership.”