Online banking with Dane County Credit Union down due to inclement weather in Texas
Wintry weather blanketing US making rare dip to Gulf Coast

Dane County Credit Union members are unable to access online banking functions Tuesday due to inclement weather in Texas, where the credit union's data center for those operations is located.

Even though online banking, including on the mobile app, is down, vice president of member service and marketing Bonnie Rosenmeier said Dane County Credit Union's servers are still operating. 

"The power outage in Texas is affecting our online banking service only which means members are not able to log into their online banking or our mobile app," Rosenmeier said. "It’s a major inconvenience as many members regularly uses these services, but they still have access to their funds."

Transactions, debit cards, checks and other activities are still being processed by the credit union. 

Near-record cold stretch for southern Wisconsin will begin to ease this week

The outage has "no impact on the safety and security of our members' confidential data," Rosenmeier said. 

Amid record snowfall and single-digit temperatures, Texas' power grid failed when faced with the high energy demands of people warming their homes, the Associated Press reported. More than 4 million people remained without power Tuesday, a full day after outages began.

