Religious buildings around Wisconsin could soon have a new tool to keep their buildings safe from fires or other types of damage.

OneEvent Technologies has signed a contract with Church Mutual Insurance Company to provide its sensor system to clients of the Merrill insurance firm.

Church will pay for installing the equipment and monthly service fees for 200 churches in a pilot program, said OneEvent CEO and co-founder Kurt Wedig. He said older churches are among those targeted.

"We've been trying to work with the insurance industry to prevent problems," Wedig said. "Protecting houses of worship is a great thing to do."

OneEvent, a Mount Horeb company started in 2014, provides wireless sensors that monitor building conditions such as temperature, smoke, carbon monoxide and motion.

Through OneEvent's patented predictive analytics system, potential risks are anticipated and clients are notified via a mobile phone app.

"We developed this technology because we knew there was a better way to mitigate tragedies and alert occupants of a building before flames and smoke appeared and before carbon monoxide levels increased to harmful levels," Wedig said.

The company has eight employees.