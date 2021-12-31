On Retail: Willy Street Co-op seeks applicants for grants; Club Champion opens new store

Willy Street Co-op has increased the amount of money it is granting to local nonprofits or cooperative organizations.
The grocery co-op’s Community Reinvestment Fund is expected to grant $35,000 to organizations in 2022, a $10,000 increase over 2021.
The deadline for the applications is Jan. 31 with grants announced in spring. Grants are awarded to 501©3 nonprofit and/or cooperative organizations working on projects benefiting Dane County.
“We strongly encourage community groups with limited access to funding to apply for grants to support their local work for the people they serve,” said Brendon Smith, Willy Street Co-op’s communications director.
In 2021, the reinvestment committee received 21 applications totaling $66,796 and made $25,000 in total awards to 10 organizations. Over the last three years, the average award provided to each organization has been $2,303.
Since 1992, Willy Street Co-op has contributed over $500,000 to local nonprofits and cooperatives to support developmental and educational projects in the community. The fund is seeded when owners, who have become inactive and have not claimed their equity after three years, either abandon or donate their owner equity to the co-op, which has more than 32,000 owners.
State parks
It’s not your typical retail transaction, but it may be one of the best deals in the state for those who enjoy the outdoors.
The state Department of Natural Resources is selling state park vehicle admission stickers that provide access through 2022 to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin.
An admission sticker is $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for nonresidents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park and forest stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for nonresidents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 and older. Stickers are available online and at individual state park and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks or over the phone.
State trail passes are $25 for residents and nonresidents and available only at individual properties.
New golf shop
A space that for years sold pianos is now home to a company that provides custom golf club fitting.
Club Champion has opened at 6629 Mineral Point Road and is the second location in Wisconsin for the Illinois-based company.
Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs using brands including Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, Cobra and Fujikura.
The new studio is located next door to Panera Bread and from 2007 to 2019 was home to a Steinway Piano Gallery. It features two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand.
The roughly 3,000-square-foot space also includes a demonstration area to display the head and shaft options that make up the company’s 50,000 combinations.
Ranked by Golf Digest as one of the 100 Best Club Fitters 10 years running, Club Champion, founded in 2010, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on its services can be found at www.clubchampiongolf.com.
Good Feet opens
A regional shopping center in Sun Prairie has another new tenant.
The Good Feet Store has opened at Prairie Lakes near the intersection of Highway 151 and South Grand Avenue. The store offers up custom arch support systems and is one of four locations in Wisconsin, joining others in Appleton, La Crosse and Milwaukee. The company has over 170 locations in five countries.
Prairie Lakes has grown to 50 retailers, restaurants and other businesses since a Target store opened there in 2009 and is drawing shoppers from throughout southern Wisconsin and those passing through on Highway 151 and the nearby interstate system. Other anchors include Cabela’s, Costco and a Marcus Palace Cinema.
Photos: Berke & Benham Seafood Market
