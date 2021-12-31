On Retail: Willy Street Co-op seeks applicants for grants; Club Champion opens new store

State parks

It’s not your typical retail transaction, but it may be one of the best deals in the state for those who enjoy the outdoors.

The state Department of Natural Resources is selling state park vehicle admission stickers that provide access through 2022 to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin.

An admission sticker is $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for nonresidents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park and forest stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for nonresidents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 and older. Stickers are available online and at individual state park and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks or over the phone.

State trail passes are $25 for residents and nonresidents and available only at individual properties.

New golf shop

A space that for years sold pianos is now home to a company that provides custom golf club fitting.