On Retail: Shopping season kicks into high gear throughout Madison area

Big crowds are also expected to descend on downtown Sun Prairie on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. for the 106th annual Fire and Lights Holiday Parade followed by the tree lighting in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum. Area fire departments will bring their trucks to the city decorated for the holiday season and after the parade will be parked side by side in two lanes at the intersection of Main and Church streets.

In Mount Horeb, a series of events designed to bring people to the village’s downtown shopping district are planned.

On Fridays in December, businesses will be open until 7 p.m.

On Dec. 3, the Jingle Jangle Holiday Market is set from 4-8 p.m. at the District #1 Old School House while the Holidaze Art Spree is set from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 as a way to highlight local artists and their work. On Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa Claus will be at the Mount Horeb Public Library while Jorgen the Troll will be wandering Main Street to take selfies with shoppers.