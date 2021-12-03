On Retail: Major award for Room of One's Own; Canoecopia to return to an in-person event

They helped guide their store through an ownership change, COVID-19 and a move to the East Side from Madison's Downtown.

And now the owners of A Room of One's Own bookstore have been honored by one of the leading publications in the book industry.

Publisher's Weekly has named Gretchen Treu and Wes Lukes to its Star Watch program that honors up-and-comers in the book business.

The award was presented in a virtual ceremony Nov. 15. The prize typically includes a trip to Germany to attend the world-acclaimed Frankfurt Book Fair but for the past two years, due to the pandemic, $2,500 has been awarded instead.

"Gretchen and Wes have stayed true to the spirit of A Room of One’s Own, continued to nurture diversity and updated its mission to include social justice efforts and fundraising. They kept the store going all during the pandemic, paying their staff and even increasing online revenues,” said Jim Milliot, editorial director of Publisher's Weekly and a juror for the awards. “They have walked the walk and, with the move, brought the store into the future.”