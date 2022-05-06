On Retail: Madison makeup company Graftobian named exporter of the year and is expanding

The makeup and body paint produced by Graftobian is a mainstay for professional theater companies, television shows and Hollywood movies.

But supply chain issues are forcing the Madison company into improvisational work.

Located in an industrial corridor east of Stoughton Road and north of Cottage Grove Road on the city’s East Side, Graftobian had hoped to be operating by now in a newly constructed 10,400-square-foot production facility next to the 13,800-square-foot building that has been used for some manufacturing but is primarily the company’s corporate headquarters, warehouse, packaging and distribution center.

But a more than 90-day backlog on parts for an 800-amp panel needed to power the new building and its machinery is forcing Graftobian’s owners to pivot and create temporary production space in its older building.

Much of the company’s makeup production had been done in a 5,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn, New York, but in 2021, Graftobian owners Sue and Eric Coffman bought out their partners after 25 years, with plans to move production into the new Madison facility this spring. The move of equipment such as steam tables, filling machines, roller mills and blenders from Brooklyn to Madison happened in February, and the Coffmans are hoping the delay on parts for the power panel won’t stretch into the fall.

The company, with 14 employees, is growing and the expansion could add another 40 people to the payroll. But that growth can’t happen until the new building is up and running. For now, the temporary production space has created tight quarters in the company’s original building, much like when the business was founded in 1978 in the home of Eric Coffman’s parents on Clemons Avenue, a block from the Yahara River.

“This isn’t unusual for us,” Eric Coffman joked Wednesday during a tour. “We ran the business out of the basement (of the house). I mean, literally, almost every room of that house was consumed. The attic was for finished storage, the back porch was for shipping, the front porch was for picking orders, my dad’s den was for the whole business side of the thing. We packaged product on the dining room table.”

Gene and Evelyn Coffman retired from the business in 1995 and died in 2003 but their legacy continues thanks to their children and grandchildren. The company, which began by selling face paint for children, now ships about 30% of its products around the world. And on Wednesday it was named the U.S. Small Business Association’s Wisconsin Small Business Exporter of the Year.

The event, held in the dimly lit new facility and powered from the adjacent building, included officials from the SBA, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Kilen Engineering, State Bank of Cross Plains and representatives for Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

“It’s not easy building a business exporting,” said Geri Sanchez Aglipay, SBA’s regional administrator. “It really illustrates how small businesses can be that global business in the Great Lakes region.”

Coffman’s company, which moved out of the house and to its current location in 1981, has been exporting since the early 1980s but its exports have increased over the last 10 years thanks to participation in WEDC trade missions, either in person or virtually, with Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Germany and Poland. Recent orders for the company have come from Spain, India, France and South Africa.

Its 2,500 or so products, which are fragrance free and made with no animal testing, can include blushes, creams, eye shadows, foundations, color correctors, powders and glitters. There are kits to create clown, witch, werewolf and cat faces; airbrush paints and supplies for detailed work; stage blood in fluid, paste and gel for wounds and scars; and stencils to create a variety of painted shapes on skin. The company’s biggest sellers include “HD Glamour Cream” foundations and another line called “Inclusion” for people of color.

“We make virtually everything we sell,” Coffman said. “It’s kind of like a big kitchen.”

Madison Night Market kicks off

The Madison Night Market is back for another season.

This year’s first event on State Street is set from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and will feature scores of retailers, food vendors and musicians.

The Night Market was founded in 2017 by the Central Business Improvement District and quickly became a hit drawing thousands of people to the city’s Downtown. Other Night Markets are set for June 9, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. A Night Market is not held in July due to Maxwell Street Days.

Hilldale Farmers’ Market underway

The farmers market season is underway at Hilldale.

The shopping center was scheduled to have its first market on Saturday and have its first Wednesday market four days later. Each market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will operate through Oct. 29. New vendors this year include Green County Hemp, Greenbox Compost, Just Bakery, cocktail mixer kits from Pour Craft Cocktails and seedlings from Hook Island.

Family Dollar seeks alcohol sales

Several Family Dollar stores in Wisconsin could soon be selling beer and wine, including one store in Madison.

The company has applied to the city to sell the products at its store in the Northside Towne Center at the corner of North Sherman Avenue and Northport Drive.

The 10,267-square-foot store would display its beer and wine in coolers near the front of the store with remaining inventory stored in a backroom of the business, according to an application that will be reviewed in the coming weeks by the Alcohol License Review Committee.

Family Dollar of Wisconsin either has been approved to sell or has applied to sell alcohol at 27 other locations in the state. Madison area stores include those in DeForest, Belleville, Mayville, Poynette, Adams and Fennimore.

According to the New York Times, Dollar Tree, the company that purchased Family Dollar in 2015, announced in 2019 that it was planning to sell alcohol in 1,000 stores across the country as a way to improve lagging sales.

Pizza company will remain local

A homegrown pizza company has been sold but not to a massive corporation.

Lebby’s Pizza, founded in 2007 and named after the Dodge County farming community of Lebanon where the idea was hatched, is now owned by LeRoy Meats & Catering of Horicon.

Nick Demetropoulos, Lebby’s founder, made the announcement recently on Facebook.

“We have been blessed for 15 years with the most wonderful and loyal customers,” the post read. “Thank you to all the tavern owners, store and meat market owners and gas station owners who have purchased, sold and supported our pizza throughout the years.”

The pizza was also a popular fundraiser item for school groups and other nonprofit organizations through the years, something that will continue with LeRoy Meats. Demetropoulos will also continue to drive truck and distribute pizzas, according to the announcement.

LeRoy Meats was founded in the late 1920s in Leroy, a small Dodge County community east of the Horicon Marsh, where it butchered, cut and stored meat for farmers and made smoked sausage with recipes brought over from German immigrants. The business moved to Horicon in 1990 and in 2017 the company added an 11,000-square-foot sausage plant and retail store in Fox Lake.

Send retail-related tips and story ideas to badams@madison.com or call Barry Adams at 608-252-6148.

