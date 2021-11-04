On Retail: Isthmus Hardware seeks help in the midst of COVID-19 and street reconstruction

The opening of the store came nine months into the pandemic.

Then came the street reconstruction work in July that closed a large swath of West Washington Avenue and limited access.

Sales at Isthmus Hardware are about one-third lower than projected and it has the store at the corner of South Bedford Street and West Washington Avenue looking for assistance.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the 3,000-square-foot store reduce its debt from the opening stock order, something that has been challenging for owner Greg Norman. About $3,347 of the $25,000 goal had been raised as of last week.

There is also a concern that a proposed redevelopment project for the site could, at some point, displace the store to another location.

"Business wise, I think this is a really good location," Norman said. "I expected (revenues) to be greater but it's just taking more time than I'd like to admit. And now that I'm in it, there's no turning back."

The store opened in December 2020, is across the street from the CVS pharmacy, is in the same block as the Echo Tap & Grill and is surrounded by student housing, upscale apartments and single family homes.