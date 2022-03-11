On Retail: Hy-Vee adds to the competition for liquor sales

The battle for beer, wine and liquor dollars has ratcheted up yet again on Madison’s Far West Side.

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits has opened at the corner of Mineral Point Road and D’Onofrio Drive in a space that for years had been home to a Pier 1 Imports store.

It’s the first stand-alone liquor store in Wisconsin for the Iowa-based retailer, which also has about a dozen other stand-alone liquor stores in Iowa and Minnesota, some of which operate under the Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits brand. Hy-Vee also has liquor stores incorporated into most of its 285 grocery stores around the Midwest, including its three stores in Dane County.

But Hy-Vee’s stand-alone liquor store that opened Feb. 22 in Madison is surrounded by other major liquor stores and grocery retailers. They include the 23,000-square-foot Total Wine & More that opened in 2018 and Metcalfe’s Market, both at West Towne; Steve’s Liquor and Pick ’n Save, both on Junction Road; a Brennan’s Market and a Walmart on Watts Road; and a Woodman’s Market that has a massive liquor store attached to the grocery store. In addition, alcohol can be purchased at Target, Walgreens and two Kwik Trip stores on Mineral Point Road, one of which is across the street from the new Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits.

Hy-Vee had originally planned to open a Hy-Vee Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits in Madison but those stores are typically two to three times the size of the space Hy-Vee is using for its liquor store on Mineral Point Road. The proliferation of other nearby retailers was not a barrier for Hy-Vee.

“This gives us another avenue and allows us to broaden our footprint in the Madison area,” said KJ Harnack, Hy-Vee’s director of wine and spirits. “As we expand, we’re going to a lot of other places and this allows us to bring our brand to another neighborhood.”

Hy-Vee entered Wisconsin in 2009 when it opened a store on East Washington Avenue. It added a second store in 2013 at Westgate and a year later built a store in Fitchburg. The company also has a store in Eau Claire and is building stores in La Crosse, Janesville and Ashwaubenon.

The 8,900-square-foot stand-alone Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits store in Madison is filled with aisles of bourbon, brandy, vodka, wine and coolers of domestic and imported beer. The store also includes a walk-in humidor stocked with more than 100 varieties of cigars, a temperature controlled, glass-walled wine cave and a bar that will be used for tastings and classes.

The store also sells glassware, including hand-blown wine decanters from Austrian manufacturer Riedel that can top $500 each and beer glasses from Spiegelaw. QR codes throughout the store provide customers with information on products and how they can be used.

“This is very much about the experience,” said Ross Grunwald, a district store director for Hy-Vee. “Not to knock on our competition but it’s not sterile here. When you come in it’s inviting, its warm, it’s friendly, it’s fun.”

Unique whiskey from Dancing Goat

Among the offerings at the Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits is a $60, eight-year-old malted bourbon bottled from a single barrel.

It’s part of a program from Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge in which retailers can feature whiskey from a specific barrel and that is then sold in 750ml bottles. In its first year of the program, Dancing Goat, named the 2021 Wisconsin Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirit Competition, has sold more than 35 barrels, each personally selected by retailers. Stores are invited to the distillery or sent a selection of samples to taste based on the profiles they are seeking.

The tastings are done with Nick Maas, Dancing Goat’s vice president of distilling and innovation, who conducts the tastings at the distillery or virtually through a Zoom call if samples were sent directly.

“It’s like a dance,” Maas said. “Going back and forth with each sip and sharing the nuances of different taste profiles that they are trying to achieve. Eventually getting to the perfect whiskey experience that they want to provide their customers.”

Barrels sold to date to retailers in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Missouri, Arkansas and Florida include the distillery’s award-winning six-year-old Limousin Rye with special bottled proofs and finishes. The distillery also made exclusive mash bills available under a Dancing Goat Distillery Single Barrel Selects label. Those included rye bourbon, malted bourbon, oat bourbon and 100% corn whiskey.

Far West Side retailers call it quits

Pricey kitchen ware, jams, salsa and chocolates have exited West Towne Mall.

Williams-Sonoma, the San Francisco-based retailer that has been shuttering stores around the country in favor of its growing online sales, has closed its lone store in Madison.

The store had been a staple at the mall since 1998. The company still has Wisconsin stores at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and Fox Valley Mall in Appleton.

Across South Gammon Road, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, has closed after 20 years. The last day of business was Jan. 31.

According to Bloomberg News, Signet Jewelers Ltd., which owns Jared, Zales and Kay, is in the midst of shuttering hundreds of stores throughout North America and the United Kingdom as the company is in the middle of a multiyear turnaround plan centered on expanding e-commerce and eliminating poorly performing stores.

According to a listing by Park Towne Realty, the 5,856-square-foot Madison store, at the corner of South Gammon and Odana roads, gets more than 32,000 cars driving past each day and could be divided into a multi-tenant building or expanded to 8,000 square feet. Jared still has Wisconsin stores in Grand Chute, near Appleton, and in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield.

