On Retail: Hilldale Barbers gets new owner; Tyranena Brewing to open second location

One of the oldest barbershops in the Madison area has a new owner.

Pam Morgan, who has worked at Hilldale Barbers for the past 30 years, purchased the business from Ken Kleist on Feb. 1.

Kleist, 77, will continue to work three mornings a week while Morgan, 53, has added a fifth barber to the roster. She has no other major changes planned for the iconic business that is one of the charter members of the mall, that opened in 1962, along with Fannie May. The barbershop started on the mall's main level before redevelopment projects moved the shop downstairs in 1997 to a spot under Metcalfe's Market.

"We've probably been talking about it for 10 years," Morgan said of Kleist. "It's always been my dream to own my own barbershop."

Morgan, who grew up on Madison's East Side and is a graduate of La Follette High School, was one of the last to graduate from the now defunct barber program at Madison Area Technical College and took her first job in 1987 cutting hair at the now shuttered College Barber Shop on State Street. Her next job came in 1991 when she joined Kleist at Hilldale.

Kleist, who was profiled in the Wisconsin State Journal in 2020, grew up northeast of Plainfield in the Portage County community of Almond but when he graduated from high school in 1963 tried getting into barber schools in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Eau Claire. A waiting list at those schools sent him to a six-month school in Davenport, Iowa, before he took a job cutting hair at Hilldale in the 1960s for Millard Steyer. When Steyer retired in 1972, Kleist purchased the business. He just celebrated his 58th year at the shop.

"I feel so fortunate with everything that's gone on in my life," Kleist said in 2020. "I couldn't have planned it any better."

High-end furniture store planned for Hilldale

One of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country is coming to Hilldale.

Lovesac was founded in 1998 to sell bean bag chairs and has evolved into sectionals and other types of soft chairs and accessories. But they aren't the bean bag chairs of the 1970s.

Lovesac's bean bag chairs, filled with a foam product, can sell for between $625 and $1,600 each and are big enough to hold one to four people, according to the company's website. It also sells a line of sectionals and recently launched a line of high-tech sectionals that include embedded speakers and charging ports. Those can range from around $6,000 for a two-seat sectional to more than $15,000 for a 10-person sectional.

The Connecticut-based company has about 70 locations throughout the U.S., including in Appleton and Wauwatosa. The Madison store will be housed in the space that since 2014 had been home to Lucky Brand. That store, located between Sur La Table and the Spectrum cable service center and which sold denim and T-shirts, recently closed.

Tyranena to open second Lake Mills tap

While some communities still wait for their first brew pub or brewery, the craft beer scene in Lake Mills will soon be expanding.

Tyranenna Brewing Co., which in 1999 opened a 12,000-square-foot brewery and taproom with a beer garden in an industrial park on the city's east side, has won approval from the city of Lake Mills for a tap room and beer garden in the city's downtown.

Located in a former pharmacy building at 203 N. Main Street, the building is just a few doors down from the American Legion hamburger stand and across the street from Commons Park and the band shell. The downtown is also home to Sunshine Brewing Co. that opened in 2018 and Lewis Station Winery that opened in 2011.

“We’ve been looking for a downtown location for a number of years because we have limited indoor space at the brewery,” Stacey Schraufnagel, a manager at Tyranena told the Watertown Daily Times. “We felt it would be nice to have a downtown presence and more space.”

The $1 million downtown project is expected to include a $275,000 grant from the city and a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Plans call for an expansion of the building into the adjacent parking lot, an outdoor beer garden and a roof-top deck. Construction could begin next month and be completed by the fall. Tyranena's east side location will remain open.

Big change at South Towne

What for decades was home to clothing, shoes and school supplies is now filled with bathroom tile, flooring products and buckets of grout.

Floor & Decor Outlets of America has opened its doors at South Towne Mall in Monona in a space that had been home to a Shopko store.

In 2019, Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and ultimately closed its 360 general merchandise stores in 26 states that had been retail staples since the early 1960s.

Many of those spaces remain vacant but Floor & Decor, 2101 W. Broadway, is taking up 81,500 square-feet of the 98,000-square-foot former Shopko space and brings a much needed lift to the mall that is also home to a Kohl's, Dollar Tree and Pure Hockey store.

A 43,803-square-foot space, being marketed by CBRE and that had been home to a Hobby Lobby, remains vacant after the retailer moved in 2021 to West Towne Mall. In addition, a 16,700-square-foot retail space that had been part of the Shopko but not needed by Floor & Decor, is being advertised for lease by Galway Companies, a Monona-based development company known for its retail projects throughout Dane County.

Floor & Decor was founded in 2000, is based in Atlanta and is one of Fortune’s 100 fastest-growing companies.

In 2021, Floor & Decor opened 27 new warehouse stores and one design studio and now has 161 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals a wide selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank products.

The Monona store has about 50 full- and part-time employees, according to a company news release. Floor & Decor also has a store in Brookfield, it's only other Wisconsin location.

Shopko's eye business grows

Shopko Optical has opened an eye exam center in a growing retail, restaurant and service district along Highway Q in Waunakee.

Located at 3800 Sarah Lane, the business is being led by optometrist Noel Arackal and brings the number of optical centers for Shopko to 119. Wisconsin is home to 55 of those centers, which includes seven locations in Dane County. Shopko has another 64 locations in 10 other Midwestern and Western states, according to its website.

Send retail-related tips and story ideas to badams@madison.com or call Barry Adams at 608-252-6148.

