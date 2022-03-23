On Retail: Hardware stores returning to Cottage Grove Road and Cross Plains

A suburban village and an East Side neighborhood in Madison are getting their hardware stores back.

And both communities are brimming with anticipation of the return of nuts and bolts, cans of paint, lawn seed and grills.

Niemann Foods, which in early 2021 purchased hardware stores in Sauk City, DeForest, Middleton and at Hilldale in Madison from the Lochner family, will, in the coming weeks, open stores in Cross Plains and on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.

Cross Plains True Value was forced to shutter in 2016 when it lost its lease in a building that was ultimately removed and replaced with Esser Place, a $7.6 million, three-story, 45-unit apartment building with 6,500 square feet of commercial space on Main Street. The new store, an Ace Hardware scheduled to open April 20th, will occupy the 8,300-square-foot space that for years was home to a World of Variety store but which closed in 2018 in a shopping center that is also home to Lancaster's Piggly Wiggly.

Over on Madison's East Side, the Lochner-owned Ace Hardware, 209 Cottage Grove Road, was forced to close in 2018 following unsuccessful lease negotiations and left the neighborhood without a hardware store for the first time in 50 years. The new store from Niemann Foods will be in the same space but not use the 13,000-square-foot lower level where the Lochner store sold sporting goods and live bait.

Shelving, fixtures and electrical work is underway on the space with the store scheduled to open in early May, said Tyler Johnson, a regional manager for Niemann.

"The community is very, very excited about it," Johnson said. "There's so much growth happening and hardware is a huge sell. Being a part of that is pretty exciting."

News of the store has lit up the Facebook page of the Lake Edge Neighborhood Association where residents expressed excitement and surprise. Located in the Lakeside Shopping Center, the former Lochner-owned store opened in 2007 after the Dorn True Value Hardware store closed there after a 10-year run. The site had also been home to a Meikle's True Value Hardware and before that, C&P Hardware in the 1960s.

It appeared the shopping center would be demolished when, in late 2020, Threshold Development Group won city permission to raze the center to make way for a $40 million redevelopment with two, four-story buildings that would have delivered 188 apartments, 20,350 square feet of commercial space and parking. But the project stalled when Threshold was unable to secure the shopping center because the lone remaining tenant at the time, Nerdhaven Arcade, has a long-term lease with the current shopping center owner and the tenant declined a buyout.

Since then, the shopping center has been refilling with more tenants including All Temp Service Heating and Cooling, Shaggy Dogs Grooming, Diane's Draperies and Doll Eyes Lash Spa. Threshold is now proposing to demolish the former Jade Monkey bar building and Exhaust Pros muffler shop, a tattoo shop, all vacant, and the popular Java Cat Coffee shop to make way for a five-story structure offering 69 apartments, a UW Credit Union branch, Java Cat in a new space and underground parking.

The shift in the development means Niemann Foods can continue its expansion where Johnson said the company wants to double its number of hardware stores in Wisconsin in the coming years.

Founded in 1917, Niemann operates more than 100 hardware, grocery, convenience and pet supply stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana and has more than 3,000 employees that have ownership in the company through an employee stock option purchase plan. After the opening of the stores in Madison and Cross Plains, Niemann will operate 19 Ace Hardware stores throughout the Midwest.

Back in Cross Plains, the addition of a hardware store fills a huge void in Glacier's Edge Square and in the village of 4,187 people, who currently have to drive to Mazomanie or Middleton to shop at a hardware store.

Expected to employ up to 18 people, the Cross Plains Ace Hardware has been filling up with inventory since March 10. Workers have been stocking shelves and setting up displays while stacks of lawn fertilizer sit on pallets outside the store along with storage bins for propane tanks.

The store is being managed by Colin Eiman, who had worked at the Ace store in Sauk City, and who is stoked about more events returning to the village as the community seeks to return to a more normal state as pandemic concerns lesson. A few times each day, customers come into the store thinking it's open.

"The community has been super welcoming and super excited," Eiman said. "I think we're getting in at the right time."

