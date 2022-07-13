On Retail: A brighter corner on State Street and a larger space for Red Square Flowers

Plans for a hotel never materialized into construction, Blum's Trophies closed after decades in business and Vom Foss shuttered its doors in 2020.

The 100 block of State Street, littered with vacancies, clearly has its challenges but a specialty retailer is helping to bring a little more color to the corner of State and North Fairchild streets.

After five years of occupying one of the smallest retail spaces on State Street, Alina Poletskova has moved her Red Square Flowers shop into the much larger former Vom Fass space.

In 2015, Poletskova opened a 2,000-square-foot shop at just a few blocks away at 337 W. Mifflin St. But two years later, in an effort to advertise that business, she opened a 200-square-foot shop at the corner of State and West Dayton streets that for three decades had been home to a tailor shop at 132 State Street.

Knowing the space was barely adequate for a single employee and only two or three customers at a time she moved out that space in May and opened the doors to a shop eight times larger and located directly across the street at 127 State Street. The move keeps the shop on State Street where Poletskova says, despite the blighted properties across the street, foot traffic is crucial to her bottom line, which is why she wanted to remain on State Street.

"It kind of rejuvenates the block a little bit because the block is in terrible condition," Poletskova said. "We needed more space. We did okay but it was just so small."

The West Mifflin Street store remains open and is where she does floral arrangements, designs plantings for office and hotel spaces and fills on-line orders that are delivered to customers in an 18-mile radius of the shop. When she doesn't have a delivery driver available she relies on EastStreet and Door Dash to make the runs.

Poletskova grew up in western Russia, where Europe meets Asia, and has a mechanical engineering degree. She has lived in Holland and came to the U.S. in 2006 on a work visa to join a newly built dairy farm near Lake Delton; after about a year, she took a job at the local Home Depot. She later transferred to a store in Madison and briefly worked at Nordic, a consulting firm for Epic Systems Corp. She considered using her degree, but instead decided to venture out on her own with a flower shop in Fitchburg in 2013 before opening her flagship shop on West Mifflin Street two years later.

Her new State Street store features windows on both State and North Fairchild streets, ample room for customers to browse and plenty of space for a cooler filled with fresh flowers. There is shelving for orchids, cactus, succulents, house plants and preserved moss walls that don't require light or water. At night, Poletskova leaves the lights on after the store closes so potential customers can window shop. They can include those dining and drinking, taking in a show at the Overture Center, Comedy on State or Orpheum Theatre.

Saturdays are also big thanks to the Dane County Farmers Market while an increase in downtown housing projects is also helping the business.

"It's challenging but we have to be optimistic," Poletskova said of the negative impacts to State Street from the pandemic, violent protests and rising lease rates. "I have hope and faith that things will pick up."

Maxwell Street Days begins Thursday

One of the biggest shopping days of the year on State Street begins this week with the start of Maxwell Street Days.

The event, which includes Capitol Square and is where merchants offer up specials and display some of their inventory on the street and sidewalks, runs Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hosted by the Greater State Street Business Association, it will include deals on clothing, jewelry, gifts, artwork, sporting goods, books and other items in addition to specials at area restaurants.

State Street will be closed to all bike and bus traffic during the four-day event hosted by the GSSBA.

Maxwell Street Days takes the place of the July Madison Night Market, which will return August 11 with the final market of the year Sept. 8, both from 4-8 p.m. on State Street.

Monroe Street Summer Sidewalk Sale set

Less than a week after the conclusion on Sunday of Maxwell Street Days in Madison's Downtown, the annual Monroe Street Summer Sidewalk Sale will be held on July 23.

Presented by the Monroe Street Merchants Association, participants include 12 retailers and service businesses with food specials at Colectivo Coffee and Kettle Black Kitchen.

The deals include discounted classes at Basecamp Fitness, a free water bottle with the purchase of $30 or more at Destination Bicycle, up to 50% sale items at Hive of Madison and $1 wrapped mystery books at Mystery to Me bookshop. Katy's American Indian Arts will offer 20% off store wide, Orange Tree Imports will have clearance bargains inside the store and out front, Sunne Boutique will discount its spring and summer merchandise while The Trend has $40 grab bags and the Wine & Hop Shop will sell starter kits at 15% off.

Grants issued to help Wisconsin businesses with exports

Several Wisconsin businesses are getting help with exporting their products.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has announced that 11 agribusinesses will be receiving $10,000 each in International Market Access Grants. Made available through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, the grants provide funding to support a company’s specific export development and deployment strategy, according to a press release.

In 2021, Wisconsin agricultura exports hit an all-time high of $3.96 billion.

“We are pleased to be working collaboratively with WEDC to offer these grants that give agribusinesses the support they need to grow into strong exporters,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Wisconsin’s agricultural products continue to be in high demand around the world, and this funding provides a valuable opportunity for companies to export to new markets that are looking for high-quality agricultural products.”

The grants include three awards related to ginseng. Quatrefoil Skincare of Madison wants to promote ginseng-based skincare products at trade shows in China and Japan; Marathon Ginseng International in Weston wants to update its website and marketing materials to sell ginseng gift sets in China while Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises in Wausau will use the funds to develop marketing materials in China.

CH Agricultural Technical, a dairy industry supply company in Madison, is getting grant money to participate in a trade show in China; Associated Milk Producers of Portage wants to join trade shows in China, Singapore and the Philippines; and BIO-Nutrition International of Madison is creating marketing materials and plans to attend trade shows in China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

Saga Furs of Milton is translating marketing materials and producing videos for use in markets such as China, Greece, Italy, South Korea and Turkey,

Others receiving the grants were Land O’Lakes in Spencer; Genex Cooperative, Shawano; Zimbal Minkery in Sheboygan Falls and Ever-Green-View Farms in Waldo.