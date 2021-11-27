On offer at this year's Black Friday in Madison: Optimism, shorter lines and a slower pace

In 2020, Madisonians left their homes uncertain about embarking on a Black Friday shopping trip amid a health crisis and an economic downturn.

The day before, Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends took place online or were put on hold, and people were still adjusting to the presence of masks and hand sanitizer upon entering malls and small specialty shops. There was not yet a vaccination for COVID-19, and some business owners weren’t sure their establishments would last through the winter.

This year mirrors much of last for local consumers: Mask mandates are back after a brief hiatus over the summer. Deadlier and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus have emerged and spread like wildfire. Supply chain problems have persisted — now with a hefty side of high prices for commodities like gas and certain raw materials.

Except this Black Friday vaccines exist with boosters now available to the general public. Seven in 10 Dane County residents are fully inoculated, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County. Nearly 39,000 booster shots have been administered in just the past two weeks.