Olson's Flowers and its Christmas house winds down in Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB -- Bill Olson's career as a florist seemed unlikely.

His first arrangement was done in the root cellar underneath his parent's log cabin in the shadow of what would become Blue Mound State Park.

Casket sprays were put together on his mother's kitchen table and there were times when he would ask his younger sister to flag down a bus so a delivery could be made to a nearby community.

Olson had no formal education in flowers or in business, but his drive and his willingness not to flinch at risk created a legacy that remained viable nearly 70 years later.

"He was a true entrepreneur in that he was always looking for ways to improve or to add on to his business," said Judy Olson-Sutton, Bill's younger sister. "He was always positive and always looking ahead."

But just over two years after his death, and with longtime employee Heidi Wittwer looking to retire, the time has come for the Olson family to part ways with Olson's Flowers and Olson's Christmas House, located next door to one another in this village's vibrant downtown.

Ideally, both businesses would be sold and continue on. At a minimum, they would close and the properties converted to other uses. None of it will happen before Valentine's Day but a decision could be made sometime this spring.

The flower shop is located at 214 E. Main St. across from Sjolinds Chocolate House in what is likely a more than 100-year-old house that Olson purchased from the original owner, a banker. The Christmas House at 220 E. Main St. is also in a house of similar age and received a major addition years ago. Both are the only businesses of their kind in the community that sports a growing list of restaurants along with other retailers like Gempler's, Duluth Trading Co., Bergey Jewelers, a Bargain Nook and Trail This Bicycle Shop.

However, Olson was one of the first in Mount Horeb to convert a house into a business, a trend that has expanded over the years to include clothier McFee on Main, Open House Imports, Main Street Real Estate, a Century 21 office and WiscoBoxes, a company at 305 E. Main St. that specializes in selling Wisconsin-made products.

"This is a beautiful old house," Olson-Sutton said, as she gave a tour of the flower shop. "To me, this is a prime spot in Mount Horeb."

For more than 30 years, Olson and his wife, Muriel, who married in 1969, lived above the flower shop before they moved into a condominium.

Wittwer has been a part of the business since 1979 when she began making deliveries. Like Olson, she had no previous knowledge of the floral business, but had made some aprons for her sister, who worked for Jane Buffo, a Madison florist. Buffo knew the funeral director in Mount Horeb who happened to be best friends with Olson. Muriel got wind of the aprons and Wittwer was offered a job at Olson's Flowers.

"She liked the way I turned the corners (of the apron), because she was a seamstress, too," Wittwer, 65, recalled Wednesday. "That was my interview. I told my mother I didn't even know how to run a cash register."

Wittwer, who grew up on a farm on Dairy Ridge Road between Mount Horeb and Verona, has evolved into a talented florist and for 43 years has been a steady hand for the Olsons. She had no interest in taking over the business from Bill, who made his last floral arrangement in 2015 and died in November 2020. He was 86 and had Parkinson's disease.

"I'm conflicted. I'd like to retire," said Wittwer, who is hopeful someone either buys the business or starts another shop elsewhere in the village. "The community has been so supportive and so used to us being here all these years. But life is short and I want to do a few things yet before my time runs out."

Olson was the oldest of three siblings and grew up on his parent's small dairy farm on Ridgeview Road five miles east of Barneveld. He attended Walnut Hollow School and graduated in 1952 from Barneveld High School but had also served as the editor and publisher of the Barneveld Shopper while in school. He attended UW-Madison for a year and then received a draft notice. While waiting for his induction, he began dabbling in flowers. His first wedding was for an executive at Oscar Mayer and he sold his first dozen roses to a Barneveld banker.

Olson left the root cellar for a small shop next door to a grocery store in downtown Barneveld and when sales were slow, Olson would work cutting meat at the store's butcher counter. While serving in the U.S. Army, Olson spent most of his tour in France and when he returned to Wisconsin resumed his flower business and moved his shop to another location in Barneveld where he could also sell gifts and ice cream. In 1962, he moved the business to Mount Horeb.

The front of the shop is filled with shelves of Fenton Art Glass, candles, cards and a few small garden statues. The back of the house is dedicated to flowers and includes work space and walk-in flower cooler. The upstairs is now used for storage.

In 1979, Olson took his love of Christmas and turned a house next door into Olson's Christmas House. It sells a wide range of items including Jim Shore figurines, Old World ornaments, Pipka figurines from Door County and scores of miniature buildings that make up Christmas villages from Dicken's, Christmas Lane, North Pole and Christmas in the city.

Olson was known for his generosity and nurtured lifelong customers that became friends. His family knew Olson as the family caregiver. He bought his mother an air conditioner to lessen the effects of hay fever, and when she was diagnosed with cancer he bought a new car to ensure her rides to the doctors were as comfortable as possible. When his father's health worsened, he moved him off the farm to an apartment in Mount Horeb. Olson also looked after his younger brother Dick, who had Down syndrome and worked at Madison Area Rehab Center, a nonprofit that Bill at one point was president of its board of directors.

Olson-Sutton, a retired educator and former associate dean of business at Madison Area Technical College, learned to read and write thanks to Bill and worked for her brother growing up and during summers. She's now charged with trying to find a buyer for the businesses and the properties for her brother's wife, Muriel.

"I don't know if he ever fully realized how proud I was of his accomplishments and of the human being he was," Olson-Sutton said. "The way he lived his life, committed to others, valuing his family and friends."

Photos: Olson’s Flowers in Mount Horeb