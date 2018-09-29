Regulators have approved the sale of 10 Old National Bank branches in Wisconsin to Marine Credit Union, of La Crosse.
The transaction is expected to be finalized on Oct. 26, and the branches will open as Marine Credit Union on Oct. 29.
Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but Marine will acquire $274 million in deposits. Old National will keep the loans at those branches.
Locations affected are in Chippewa Falls, Columbus, Dodgeville, Eau Claire, Lancaster, Monroe, New Glarus, Platteville, Prairie du Chien and Stanley. Together, they serve about 16,000 customers.
Marine said it will hire all employees at the 10 Old National branches.
Old National, of Evansville, Indiana, bought Madison-based AnchorBank in May 2016.