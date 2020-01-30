Old National Bank to close 10 Wisconsin branches, including 5 in Dane County

Old National Bank will close several Wisconsin locations this spring as part of a nation-wide trimming of its physical footprint.

Ten of the 31 branches Old National Bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, will close in April are in Wisconsin, including five in Dane County.

The closures come as online banking gains popularity, spokeswoman Andrea Marquardt Finck said.

"We will continue to invest in technology and meet our clients where they are," Marquardt Finck said.

The bank has closed several Wisconsin locations in past years following its acquisition of Madison-based AnchorBank and that bank's 46 locations in May 2016.

In April 2017, six Wisconsin locations closed and in April 2018, Old National sold 10 Wisconsin branches to Marine Credit Union, of La Crosse.

Old National Bank customers will be able to visit other nearby branches, Marquardt Finck said, and the company is looking to maintain ATMs at the closing locations.

"The consolidations are taking place in geographic areas where we will serve clients at other nearby Old National Bank branches," Marquardt Finck said.

Twenty banks and three corporate offices will remain open in Wisconsin.