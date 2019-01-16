Could Epic and Apple be a match?
CNBC personality Jim Cramer says Apple should buy privately owned Epic Systems Corp. of Verona.
Cramer says snapping up the electronic health records company would prove Apple is serious about getting involved in the health care field and show it is more than "some kind of hardware company ... on the verge of becoming obsolete," as investors seem to think.
Cramer, host of the "Mad Money" TV program, said Epic would be "a big, splashy acquisition."
"Not only would this deal be good for the company, I think it's exactly what Apple's stock needs to get its mojo back," Cramer said.
Apple shares have fallen from more than $230 in October to the $155 range on Wednesday.
Cramer said putting Epic's software into Apple's hands could also make it easier to create "a universal repository" for patient health care data.
He pointed to Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner's past comments that she does not want Epic to become a publicly traded stock company, and her age -- 75.
"If she wants to retire with a bang, selling her company to Apple would be a good way to do it, especially because a deal like this one could potentially be revolutionary for the health-care sector," Cramer said.
Epic spokeswoman Meghan Roh declined to comment on the report.
Faulkner said in 2015 that she planned to leave the bulk of her stock to a charitable foundation to fund nonprofits and to serve as a vehicle for keeping Epic privately owned.
One of the giants in electronic health records, Epic -- founded in 1979 -- has 9,800 employees, holds medical records for about 230 million people, and projected 2018 revenue at nearly $3 billion.
Cupertino, California-based Apple, founded in 1976, has 132,000 employees and reported 2018 revenue of $265.6 billion.