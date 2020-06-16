NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes joins drug maker in effort to treat COVID-19

“We are pleased to work together with Monopar in the battle against COVID-19,” said Stephen Merrick, CEO of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. "Our hope is that, by joining forces, we can develop a targeted radiopharmaceutical treatment that has the ability to prevent patients with severe COVID-19 from being placed on ventilators and from dying.”

NorthStar is one of two Rock County companies developing radioactive isotopes for medical imaging and therapies.

The other one is SHINE Medical Technologies, in Janesville. It is working to ensure domestic production of two isotopes involved in lung diagnostics and useful for determining the extent of disease in COVID-19 patients, spokesman Rod Hise said.

The companies are developing facilities to make molybdenum-99, or Mo-99. The isotope decays into technetium-99m, which is used to detect cancer, heart disease and other conditions in tens of millions of medical imaging procedures each year.

Other isotopes can be used in treatments, such as the one being studied for COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.