Northern Wisconsin oil pipeline reroute panned in public hearing; opponents say risk to water, climate too great

Others said the jobs will be temporary and the environmental impacts lasting.

“It’s all risk and no reward for the people of Wisconsin,” Madison resident Carla Giovannis said. “We just get left with the cleanup costs.”

Last month, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission agreed to put a hold on Enbridge’s request for the authority to take private land while the company negotiates with landowners in Ashland and Iron counties.

Enbridge spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Wednesday the company has reached agreements with the “vast majority” of landowners.

“We are just about there,” Smith said.

The PSC gave Enbridge until July 31 to withdraw its application for eminent domain powers without needing to respond to challenges from multiple groups and individuals.

Michael Isham, director of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, criticized the timing of the permit hearing, saying the ongoing negotiation suggests Enbridge has not settled on a route, making it unclear just which waterways will be affected.

Isham said the pipeline is a direct threat to the Anishinaabe people, who rely on clean natural resources to meet their physical, cultural and spiritual needs.

“Oil production and transportation have had and continue to have disproportionate impacts on native peoples,” Isham said. “Climate change is particularly challenging for our people — we are place-based.”

