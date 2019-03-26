Nordic is headed to bigger quarters.

The Madison technology consultant firm has outgrown its offices at Regent Street and West Washington Avenue, the gateway to the Downtown business district, and will move to offices along the West Beltline this fall.

"We would have loved to stay," vice president of marketing John Pollard said. "We love our location now. We just can't make it work with the space and the amenities."

Founded in 2010, Nordic moved into its current location at 740 Regent St. in early 2014 when the company had 400 employees nationwide, about 65 of them working at the headquarters offices.

Today, the company has more than 1,000 employees, including 275 in Madison, with about 165 of them at the headquarters. That has made for crowded offices and a shortage of parking spaces, Pollard said.

The new location, at 2601 West Beltline Highway in Arbor Gate, will provide more than 50,000 square feet of office space -- nearly twice as much as Nordic currently has, Pollard said. Nordic will occupy all of the fourth and sixth floors and parts of the third and fifth floors, with room for as many as 350 employees.

Navitus Health Solutions, a pharmacy benefits management company, leases the space and will be moving to a new building at Gammon and Mineral Point roads in March.

Kendra Bishop, director of marketing for Alexander Co., owner of Nordic's current building, said there's no potential tenant waiting in the wings, but she said the space is "very distinctive" and the location is convenient to Downtown.

"We’re so very grateful we had the opportunity to build a relationship with Nordic and be a part of their growth; they were always such a pleasure to work with and we wish them all the best going forward," Bishop said.

Nordic was established to help health care organizations as they install and learn to use software from Verona electronic health records giant Epic Systems Corp. It has become one of the biggest Epic consultant firms in the U.S.

But in the past couple of years, much of Nordic's growth has stemmed from its managed services division that provides a wide range of computer technology support for client companies.

"Health care organizations are evolving, looking for new models that will help them deliver better care at a lower cost," Pollard said. "The reason that clients want to use managed services is because they want to free up their staff to do more strategic work."

Nordic had $216 million in revenue in 2018.