Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up

The River is also working to establish an e-commerce site that will allow customers once a month to shop before they come or place orders for delivery.

While many people are seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, it will take longer for many of The River’s clients to emerge financially, Wiedmeyer said.

“The pandemic had a really significant impact on a lot of families and I don’t think that’s going to go away quickly,” she said. “Bank accounts and savings accounts are empty, people are behind on some of their bills, and so we see the need continuing and that this recovery from the pandemic will be long-lasting.”

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, 21 million pounds of food was distributed between March 2020 and March 2021, a 48% increase from the same period the year before. The Madison-based organization founded in 1986 supplies other food pantries with food, offers meal programs and has its own mobile food pantry.

Michelle Orge, the organization’s president and CEO, said the coming months will remain difficult for many. She worries about donor fatigue, and about those who sought help during the pandemic not returning even though they remain in need of food.