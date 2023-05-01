The surprise here would have been our state's dethroning.

But once again, it failed to happen as Wisconsin led the way in 2022 for cheese production nationwide.

State cheesemakers produced 3.52 billion pounds of cheese last year compared to to 3.47 billion pounds in 2021, according to Cheese Market News, which cited data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

California ranked second with 2.46 billion pounds of cheese while Idaho ranked third with 989.5 million pounds produced.

"It would take a lot for either of those states or any others to catch up," said Grace Atherton, communications director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. "California does make a lot of cheese, certainly...but that's a distant second. It's pretty clear that we are (at) the top."

New Mexico was fourth with 970.7 million pounds and New York fifth with 843.6 million pounds of cheese produced, according to the USDA.

Wisconsin, which has seen its cheese production increase by 77% over the last 30 years, accounted for 25% of the 14 billion pounds of cheese produced in the country and was the leading producer of Italian and American-type cheeses with 28.5% and 18.8% produced in each respective category nationwide.

And with more than 1,200 licensed cheesemakers and 600 varieties of cheese, Wisconsin also produces 48% of all specialty cheeses in the country and accounts for 100% of Limburger and brick cheese production. If Wisconsin were a country, it would rank fourth in overall cheese production behind the rest of the U.S., Germany and France, according to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the state's marketing arm for the cheese industry.

Wisconsin is home to around 6,000 dairy farms and 1.2 million cows that produce more than 31 billion pounds of milk a year, 90% of which is used to make cheese.

"Overall, we’re seeing consumers across the U.S. and around the world buy more cheese," Atherton said. "And that’s good news for the industry. A rising tide lifts all boats."

Nationwide, Italian cheese varieties in 2022 totaled 5.9 billion pounds, up 2.3% from 2021 production, accounting for 42.0% of total cheese in 2022, USDA reports. Mozzarella, much of it used on pizza, accounted for 78.4% of the Italian cheese production at 4.63 billion pounds, up 2.9% from 2021 while Parmesan totaled 494.4 million pounds, up 1.8%. U.S. Provolone production in 2022 was 382.6 million pounds, up 1.1% while Ricotta production totaled 246.4 million pounds, down 1.6%.

American-type cheese production in 2022 totaled 5.64 billion pounds, up 0.4% from 2021 with Cheddar accounting 3.96 billion pounds of that total but, down 0.2% from 2021, according the Cheese Market News.

U.S. production of cream cheese and Neufchatel totaled 1.13 billion pounds in 2022, up 10.2% while Hispanic cheese production increased 9.8% to 386.3 million pounds. Feta production decreased 16.5% to 141.3 million pounds; Swiss cheese production increased 6.3% to 350.9 million pounds; Muenster increased 0.1% to 191.6 million pounds. Blue and Gorgonzola production increased 3.7% to 92.0 million pounds and Gouda production increased 9.3% to 61.5 million pounds in 2022.

Photos: Crave Brothers Farm and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Crave Brothers Crave Brothers 09-02252022145839 Crave Brothers Crave Brothers Crave Brothers 08-02252022145839 Crave Brothers Crave Brothers Crave Brothers Crave Brothers Crave Brothers Caprese Industry Stop 2: Crave Brothers CRAVE BROTHERS 1.jpg 081818-jrnl-news-big-salad-1 Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Mozzarella balls from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Caprese salad