No place like 'home': American Family Insurance to put $2.5M into south Madison project that promotes Black culture

“American Family is proud to join Dr. Gee and many partners in the creation of the Center to honor, learn from and celebrate the Black community and its achievements, rich history and culture,” said Bill Westrate, American Family CEO, in a statement Thursday. “This is an important project for our community and our state, and we’re excited to be part of bringing it to life.”

Going forward, Gee said he expects to announce more potential large donations, as well as "strategic partnerships" that spur the Center's goals for "social innovation and leadership development." He declined to go into further detail.

"We need to get in front of as many foundations as possible," Gee said of what's still needed to have a fall groundbreaking, adding he's hoping for in-person listening sessions and other events regarding the project this summer. "We need the broader community to help us get this story out and to ask 'What can I do in order to make this happen?'"

'We share his vision'

American Family's relationship with Alex Gee and Nehemiah spans years, Buchheim said, adding the $2.5 million gift adds to the company's many investments in the revitalization of south Madison.