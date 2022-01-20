No place like 'home': American Family Insurance to put $2.5M into south Madison project that promotes Black culture

American Family Insurance, along with the company's Dreams Foundation, plans to contribute $2.5 million to a development on Madison's South Side that aims to promote Black culture, wellness and innovation.
The $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture is slated to be a three-story, 65,000-square-foot building that is set to include studios, offices, coworking areas, two performance spaces and “Club Afrique,” a professional lounge. The Black-led and designed project is the first of its kind in Madison, as it seeks to provide a "home" for Black heritage, art, music and leadership, said founder Alex Gee.
American Family's gift — being the largest corporate investment the Center has received so far — and hundreds of other donations bring capital campaign funds to well over $10 million out of a $36 million goal, said Gee, adding that he's confident crews will break ground on the project this fall.
Rounding out the $38 million budget $6 million in federal tax credits. The Center is additionally raising $4 million for an operating fund/endowment over the next two years.
Construction would be completed on the Center sometime in 2023, he said, given the current fundraising momentum. The finished project would take up six acres at 655 W. Badger Road near the Beltline, just west of the Fountain of Life Covenant Church and the nearby Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development.
Just over a month ago, when the Center first unveiled its design, capital campaign totals were at $5 million — with a $2 million investment from Madison's Summit Credit Union, and just over $3 million from government officials, foundations and fellow businesses. In mid-December, the CUNA Mutual Group Foundation gave the Center $1 million.
"I'm overwhelmed and honored," said Gee — who is also the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development CEO — of the insurance company's investment. "Corporations like Summit, CUNA (Mutual Group) and (American Family Insurance) are listening to the collective voices of the Black community. This is what people have said will make Madison feel like home."
American Family's Center investment is part of its multi-year Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021, which pledges to put $105 million into businesses and organizations working to close equity gaps and affect social change, said community and social impact officer Jim Buchheim.
Free to Dream focuses on five issues, which include economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.
Around $53 million is going toward nonprofits and municipal projects around the country through the Dreams Foundation, and the rest being put into social impact startups through the company's Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.
“American Family is proud to join Dr. Gee and many partners in the creation of the Center to honor, learn from and celebrate the Black community and its achievements, rich history and culture,” said Bill Westrate, American Family CEO, in a statement Thursday. “This is an important project for our community and our state, and we’re excited to be part of bringing it to life.”
Going forward, Gee said he expects to announce more potential large donations, as well as "strategic partnerships" that spur the Center's goals for "social innovation and leadership development." He declined to go into further detail.
"We need to get in front of as many foundations as possible," Gee said of what's still needed to have a fall groundbreaking, adding he's hoping for in-person listening sessions and other events regarding the project this summer. "We need the broader community to help us get this story out and to ask 'What can I do in order to make this happen?'"
'We share his vision'
American Family's relationship with Alex Gee and Nehemiah spans years, Buchheim said, adding the $2.5 million gift adds to the company's many investments in the revitalization of south Madison.
"We are very impressed with the work (Gee) has led locally," he said, adding that Gee has helped drive the American Family's various workplace diversity and inclusion efforts. "He's been talking to us about (the Center) for some time … we share his vision for what this center can mean in the city of Madison."
The mutual insurance company recently put forth $400,000 to launch a revolving loan fund that's administered by the South Side's Urban League of Greater Madison, among other south Madison ventures, including funding for the Madison Area Technical College's South campus and UW-Madison's Odyssey programming, which helps uplifts students who live in poverty and have been incarcerated.
The revolving loan fund will assist new and emerging minority-owned businesses located inside the league's Black Business Hub development.