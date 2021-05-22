No ice cream, but Ella Apartments will have a backyard and varying rents

“We’re a neighborhood that kind of lives on our front lawns and we already have two spectacular parks, but the fact that green space is incorporated into the apartment building is really a plus,” Shannon said. “The cost of rent is so important to us in the neighborhood. So many of us have been affected by it. And we as a neighborhood are really proud about being working class and accessible. So to know that was important to Anne and that she saw it through — that it wasn’t just a promise she gave the neighborhood — has really meant a lot to us and has built a lot of trust.”

Neujahr Morrison’s father, Tom Neujahr, was co-founder of Urban Land Interest, a Madison real estate and development company that has left its mark throughout the state. The company is currently working on a project to redevelop the American Exchange Bank property on Capitol Square but is no longer pursuing development projects.

Instead its shareholders are now doing their own projects, said Neujahr Morrison, 42, who is a shareholder in the firm. Her past projects while working for ULI have included a mixed-use building at 1722 Monroe St., Quarter Row at The Yards and Nine Line at The Yards, among others.