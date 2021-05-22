No ice cream, but Ella Apartments will have a backyard and affordable rents

"We're a neighborhood that kind of lives on our front lawns and we already have two spectacular parks but the fact that green space is incorporated into the apartment building is really a plus," Shannon said. "The cost of rent is so important to us in the neighborhood. So many of us have been affected by it. And we as a neighborhood are really proud about being working class and accessible. So to know that was important to Anne and that she saw it through — that it wasn't just a promise she gave the neighborhood — has really meant a lot to us and has built a lot of trust."