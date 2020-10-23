No fans inside, only a smattering outside for Wisconsin Badgers home opener

"That might be a little ambitious. I don't know if we're going to fill them up tonight," said Billy Van Wie, the bar's general manager. "We're just trying to manage it as best we can. It's not ideal. It'd be nice to have a little more leeway and be able to get a few more people in the bar. It hurts."

Across the street, at Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub, the doors didn't open until 5 p.m. When guests, who needed reservations, arrived, they found tables scattered throughout the bar and spaced to health department guidelines. But even though the 90 seats were sold out at $90 to $125 per table, it will in no way make up for the loss of about 600 customers. Badger homes games account for nearly 40% of the brew pub's annual revenue.

"This is a huge deficit for us. It's significant," said Angela Genin, the brew pub's general manager. "But we're just happy to be open, honest to God."

Just up the street at Sconnie Bar, the outdoor beer garden normally jams in 1,200 people but 40 minutes before kickoff only two of the more than two dozen tables had customers. About 30 people had reserved tables inside the bar and 10 to 15 people had reserved tables outside.