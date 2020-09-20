No fans allowed in Lambeau Field and not that many outside the historic stadium either

"It's very, very quiet," Moore said, shortly after 9 a.m. "Normally we start seeing traffic pick up around eight o'clock for a noon game and it gets super busy."

At Kroll's West, which has been located across from Lambeau Field since 1974, owner Mike Wier usually serves up 2,000 hamburgers to a crowd of more than 1,500 that can fill his parking lot and his restaurant and bar. At 10:30 a.m. there were six people in the parking lot, the trailer that normally holds a band was closed up, about 10 people were seated at the bar inside and virtually every table inside was empty. An hour later Wier instructed his staff to begin taking down most of the tables that had been set up outside. Instead of six bars and a food wagon set up outside, Wier had just one outdoor bar and food was being prepared inside. There were also dozens of open parking spots that are normally covered with crowds of people gearing up for kickoff.

Wier, who has been on the Green Bay Packers Board of Directors for over 25 years, said his business was created to serve the neighborhood when there were few other options. Wier views game days as a bonus. He had no grand illusions of big crowds for Sunday's opener considering COVID-19 and some fans being upset that that the team stayed in the lockerroom for the National Anthem during the season opener last week at Minnesota.