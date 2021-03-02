No beer and hard cider sales, no Stop-N-Go for Schenk's Corners

The last three months haven't been kind to 2002 Winnebago Street.
First the post office closed. Then the neighboring laundromat.
And now, with no beer or hard cider sales allowed, the Stop-N-Go store at Schenk's Corners has been shuttered.
The sign for the store was taken down Tuesday and crews began removing equipment from the low-slung building just a week after the City Council, for a second time this year, denied the store an alcohol license.
The store, which closed Monday, was purchased by Kwik Trip last year when the La Crosse-based convenience store company acquired the Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain and its 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The closing of the post office was made by the previous owner and the need for a water heater helped Mark Lessner, the owner of the neighboring laundromat, decide that since the lease was also up in April and could not be renewed, that he would close the business a few months early.
"It was kind of a mutual agreement (with the property owner), it works for them and it works for me," Lessner told the State Journal in early January. "From a business standpoint, because we’ve got two other locations within a mile of that one, it just kind of made sense."
Larger Stop-N-Go stores have been converted to Kwik Trip stores but those that were deemed too small to adequately house the offerings of a typical Kwik Trip retained their Stop-N-Go titles but underwent a rebranding and new color scheme. This one, however, couldn't survive Madison politics where brewpubs, bars, grocery and liquor stores are prolific but a small convenience store was deemed too much of a threat to the neighborhood's well being.
John McHugh, a spokesman for Kwik Trip, said Tuesday that the decision to close the Stop-N-Go on Winnebago Street in the historic neighborhood "was an internal business decision" and declined to say if a lack of alcohol sales led to the company's decision. The business was forced to apply for a new license after it was purchased by Kwik Trip.
"We don’t disclose sales data for any of our categories," McHugh said in an e-mail on Tuesday. "Finalized plans have not yet been determined. Our store engineering department is removing equipment today and tomorrow."
However, beer, wine and hard cider sales are a staple at Kwik Trip's 454 Wisconsin stores and 311 stores in Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa. Newer facilities include large sections of the floor plans devoted to alcohol sales.
In 2014, the company opened a 6,500-square-foot convenience store with a beer cave in the ground level of Varsity Quarters, a six-story, 129-bed apartment building at 1423 Monroe St. Located on the site of the former Stadium Bar and across from Camp Randall, the store does not have gas pumps or parking. Instead, it relies on foot traffic from the area that is heavily populated with students.
In December 2015, the company opened a $3.8 million, 7,160-square-foot convenience store at 4825 American Parkway in the American Center business park but a year later, after neighborhood concerns about lighting, traffic and beer sales, the city rejected a Kwik Trip plan to build a $3 million full-size convenience store at the corner of Acewood Boulevard and Cottage Grove Road on the site of a former Sentry grocery store that closed in 2014.
Kwik Trip significantly increased its presence in the city in 2017 when it purchased the PDQ convenience store chain, which included 15 company-operated stores in Madison, another eight in the area, 11 elsewhere in Wisconsin and one in California.
The Stop-N-Go on Winnebago Street, with an assessed value by the city of $341,000, had long sold alcohol.
In early January, the City Council cited the "health, safety and welfare" of the community as its reason for denial. On Feb. 23, the City Council reconsidered the request but denied the license on a 12-7 vote. Some members were concerned about existing density of liquor licenses in the area and the convenience store's proximity to East High School and a child care center. However, Kwik Trip officials noted that it was applying for the exact type of license that was held by the previous owners, which purchased the building in 1986, according to city tax records.
At last week's meeting, assistant city attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the license had been unanimously supported by the Alcohol License Review Committee and faced no objection from police or the neighborhood association.
It remains to be seen what will fill the void.