No beer and hard cider sales, no Stop-N-Go for Schenk's Corners

The last three months haven't been kind to 2002 Winnebago Street.

First the post office closed. Then the neighboring laundromat.

And now, with no beer or hard cider sales allowed, the Stop-N-Go store at Schenk's Corners has been shuttered.

The sign for the store was taken down Tuesday and crews began removing equipment from the low-slung building just a week after the City Council, for a second time this year, denied the store an alcohol license.

The store, which closed Monday, was purchased by Kwik Trip last year when the La Crosse-based convenience store company acquired the Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain and its 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The closing of the post office was made by the previous owner and the need for a water heater helped Mark Lessner, the owner of the neighboring laundromat, decide that since the lease was also up in April and could not be renewed, that he would close the business a few months early.

"It was kind of a mutual agreement (with the property owner), it works for them and it works for me," Lessner told the State Journal in early January. "From a business standpoint, because we’ve got two other locations within a mile of that one, it just kind of made sense."